Hockey-themed romances have grown in popularity following the success of HBO's 'Heated Rivalry', a gay romance that follows the secret romantic relationship between Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), two rival pro hockey players.

As fans await the second season of 'Heated Rivalry', Prime Video is introducing another entry into the genre with 'Off Campus', a college-set romantic drama series.

'Off Campus' Is a Steamy Hockey Romance Series

Like with 'Heated Rivalry', 'Off Campus' is based on a popular book series—this time from author Elle Kennedy. It follows the hockey players of Briar University and their love lives.

As can be seen in the trailer, the first season, based on the first book, 'The Deal', follows the story of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), featuring the fake-dating trope and an 'opposites attract' romance.

Hannah is a quiet, hockey-hating music major, while Garrett is the university's all-star hockey athlete. The two strike a deal to help each other out: Hannah helps him study, while Garrett plays her fake boyfriend to get her crush Justin's (Josh Heuston) attention. But 'love changes the game', and things clearly change along the way, as steamy scenes are teased in the trailer.

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While comparisons to 'Heated Rivalry' can be expected due to its shared theme of hockey romance, the similarities stop there. 'Off Campus' offers a different story, with a 'very, very different' tone and storytelling, according to Jalen Thomas Brooks, who plays John Tucker in the series.

An official description of the series reads, 'A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season 1 follows the sexy and fun "opposites attract" romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University's all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.'

Book Fans Can Expect Some Changes

'Off Campus' already has a strong fan base, with 'The Deal' gaining more than a million ratings on Goodreads. But as with any other book adaptation, fans can expect to see some changes.

Justin, for instance, is a musician like Hannah, instead of a football player. Tucker is also aged down, now being the youngest in the series.

Still, Kennedy has reassured fans that the adaptation stays true to the heart of the story.

'Adapting a book for television always involves some creative changes, and that process was led by the team at Amazon. I can't say much just yet, but from what I've seen, the core relationship dynamics of "The Deal" that fans love so much are still there—you'll just have to wait until May to see how it all comes together,' she told Parade.

Season 2 Is Already Confirmed

Given its popularity, it's no surprise that 'Off Campus' was already renewed for a second season ahead of the first season's premiere. Like with Netflix's 'Bridgerton', each season of 'Off Campus' will adapt one book and follow a different couple. The second novel in the series is called 'The Mistake', which follows John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers.

For now, viewers can look ahead to Season 1. All eight episodes will be released on 13 May 2026.