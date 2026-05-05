Margot Robbie's steamy Wuthering Heights movie is now streaming and has quickly climbed to the top of HBO Max's streaming charts.

Wuthering Heights is loosely based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë. 'A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, the movie follows Cathy and Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness,' reads the official synopsis.

The film is directed by Saltburn director, Emerald Fennell, and stars Jacob Elordi alongside Robbie. The R-rated adaptation dominated pop culture during its theatrical run, and its streaming debut has reignited discussion around the film.

Despite early backlash, Wuthering Heights has found renewed success on its new platform, climbing to the top of streaming charts.

Wuthering Heights arrived on HBO Max on 1 May after earning $241.7 (approximately £178.5 million) at the worldwide box office. In just a day, it quickly topped the charts in 32 countries across the world. As of 4 May, it's the most-streamed movie on the platform in over 50 countries, now ahead of Marty Supreme.

The Controversies Surrounding 'Wuthering Heights'

Fennell's Wuthering Heights received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. It has a 57% Rotten Tomatoes score and an average rating of 2.8/5 on Letterboxd.

Even before its release, the film faced backlash over its casting. Some argued that Jacob Elordi was miscast as Heathcliff. Responding to the controversial casting, Robbie said, 'I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I'd say, just wait. Trust me, you'll be happy.'

Fennell, on the other hand, told The Hollywood Reporter, 'I think the thing is everyone who loves this book has such a personal connection to it, and so you can only ever make the movie that you sort of imagined yourself when you read it. I don't know, I think I was focusing on the pseudo-masochistic elements of it.'

'The great thing about this movie is that it could be made every year and it would still be so moving and so interesting. There are so many different takes. I think every year we should have a new one,' she added.

The most significant criticism centred on the film's departure from the original story. Many viewers described the adaptation as 'unrecognisable' compared to the novel. In 2026's Wuthering Heights, Fennell intended to 'recreate the feeling of a teenage girl reading this book for the first time.'

While changes are common in adaptations, many argued that the film altered too much, raising questions about how closely it can be called an adaptation at all. Others, however, have defended the director's approach, with some suggesting that the adaptation is not supposed to be exactly like it was in 1847.

Despite the controversy, Wuthering Heights has performed strongly both at the box office and on streaming, proving that audience curiosity remains high.

Alongside Robbie and Elordi, Wuthering Heights also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell, Amy Morgan, Jessica Knappett, Millie Kent, Vicki Pepperdine, and Paul Rhys.