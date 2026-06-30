Sister Leticia Ugboaja, a Catholic nun, was apprehended by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while walking to Sunday Mass in McAllen, Texas, triggering an immediate political firestorm and urgent calls for transparency regarding federal enforcement tactics.

The detention of Sister Letty, as she is known to her parishioners at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, occurred on Sunday morning, leaving the local community and religious leaders reeling. While the nun was released by Sunday evening following swift intervention from South Texas lawmakers, the incident has rapidly evolved into a flashpoint in the intensifying debate over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. Federal authorities have yet to offer a detailed public explanation for why a nun, dressed in her religious habit, was targeted while travelling to a place of worship.

A Routine Morning Interrupted By Enforcement

Sister Letty, a member of the Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy congregation, was reportedly intercepted by federal agents just miles from the US–Mexico border. Her sudden disappearance on Sunday morning prompted immediate concern from her church, which turned to social media to rally support and prayers from the broader community.

'We ask our parish family to please keep this religious sister Letty in your prayers,' the church wrote in a statement published on Facebook. 'Reports indicate that she was detained while on her way to Sunday Mass. We pray for her safety, peace, and strength during this difficult time, and we hope for a swift and just resolution that allows her to be released soon.'

The statement rapidly circulated across social media, drawing concern from faith communities well beyond the Rio Grande Valley.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has since demanded a full accounting of the arrest, asserting that 'her release does not erase the fact that she should have never been detained in the first place.'

Federal officials did not immediately explain why Sister Letty had been taken into custody, and ICE had not issued a public statement on the matter by the time of publication.

We ask our parish family to please keep this religious sister Letty in your prayers. Reports indicate that she was detained by ICE while on her way to Sunday Mass. We pray for her safety, peace, and...

Congressional Intervention Secures Swift Release

Within hours, Texas lawmakers publicly intervened. US Representative Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes McAllen, condemned the detention and linked it directly to the administration's immigration strategy.

'This is just another effect of this Administration's hyperaggressive immigration policies in our communities,' Gonzalez wrote. 'They have now led to the targeting of nuns on their way to Sunday Mass. It's a far cry from the criminals they said they would detain and deport. I'm in touch with church officials and closely monitoring this situation. I urge for Sister Letty's immediate release.'

Later that day, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that the nun would be freed after discussions involving senior federal officials.

'After communicating with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, I'm pleased to share that Sister Letty is on her way home. The order has been given for her to be released today instead of tomorrow, and she'll be home tonight,' Cuellar wrote on X.

'My office stayed engaged with the Department of Homeland Security throughout this process, and I appreciate everyone who helped make this possible. Thank you to all who kept her in your prayers. We're thankful for this good news.'

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Cuellar did not disclose why Sister Letty had been detained or why authorities initially intended to hold her overnight.

Another Flashpoint in an Intensifying Immigration Debate

Although the detention ended quickly, the episode landed at a politically charged moment for immigration enforcement in the US.

Since returning to the office, President Donald Trump's administration has expanded immigration operations nationwide, directing ICE to increase arrests and accelerate removals of people living in the country unlawfully. The White House has argued that the measures are necessary to strengthen border security and prioritise public safety.

Critics, however, contend that enforcement has increasingly swept up individuals with no criminal history, prompting legal challenges, protests and repeated questions over how officers determine who should be detained.

Religious organisations, immigration advocates and civil rights groups have voiced particular concern about arrests involving churches, schools and humanitarian settings, arguing that such actions risk eroding public trust and discouraging vulnerable communities from seeking assistance. ICE did not respond to the comments sought by the news outlets.

For now, Sister Letty has returned home, and the focus in McAllen remains on community healing, though the questions about how such an arrest was permitted go unanswered.