A group of courageous federal workers recently received high-level recognition from United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin following a harrowing ordeal in the Lone Star State.

The personnel found themselves directly in the line of fire during a sudden, targeted assault on their facility that pushed their training to the absolute limit. In the wake of the terrifying incident, those who survived the breach are now stepping forward to share their raw, first-hand experiences from the front lines of the attack.

Markwayne Mullin Honours Brave Federal Staff

Following a terrifying sniper assault on the Dallas ICE Field Office in 2025, two officers and a staff member received formal recognition for their bravery from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

'Today we honored some of our ICE law enforcement officers who, amid sniper shots at the Dallas ICE facility shooting on September 24, 2025, rushed into action to save illegal aliens' lives. Every day, the brave men and women of ICE make our communities safer by arresting the worst of the worst: terrorists, murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,' said Secretary Mullin.

Now, the three survivors - Enforcement Removal Assistant Christopher Pyne, Deportation Officer Marco Solis, and Deportation Officer Andres Goche - have sat down with Fox News for an exclusive interview, recounting the pure panic of that afternoon while issuing a stark warning about the rising tide of violence targeting federal agents nationwide.

The Terrifying Reality of the Texas Ambush

The officers received medals from Mullin for their immense bravery during the siege, which saw a gunman unleash 17 rounds from a neighbouring rooftop into the Dallas office. Solis recalled sitting at his desk the exact moment gunfire began ripping through the walls.

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'I got hit in the head with something,' Solis said. The impact actually came from flying debris, with fragments of sheetrock fracturing loose as a bullet pierced several walls. 'Caught me off guard. I didn't know where it came from, right? You just hear a snap come through the door or through the window, the walls. And it wasn't until that second round came through the wall that I actually watched it tumble on the roof that I realized that we were getting, we had an active shooter on our hands.'

Under Fire: A Desperate Life-or-Death Rescue

The incident quickly shifted into a desperate race against time to save lives once bullets began hitting the detainees.

Goche, along with several colleagues, scrambled to drag the injured detainees out of the line of fire. Supporting his colleague's account, Solis noted, 'It was Mr. Goche here that actually physically pulled those victims out of that van, that transport van, and brought them into our processing area, setting up that triage area for us.'

'It is a concern that goes through every law enforcement officer,' Goche said. 'Am I going to die? Am I gonna get injured? Am i gonna... It comes with the job. It's a hazard that comes with a job, right?'

ICE Officers Warn of Escalating National Threats

This official recognition highlights a grim trend of escalating threats, violence, and intense hostility directed at federal facilities nationwide. Reflecting on this bitter environment, Goche remarked, 'This is a new reality for every deportation officer, every ICE employee that's out there throughout the nation.'

#EXCLUSIVE: After being honored by DHS Sec. Mullin for their actions during the 2025 Dallas ICE sniper attack, two ICE officers and a staff member spoke with me about the day bullets tore through their facility, rescuing wounded detainees, and why they say threats and violence… pic.twitter.com/WhY2fF84w6 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 3, 2026

'It's something that we've come to terms with. The best hope that we can hold onto at the moment is to continue to rely on each other and emphasise the importance of our training,' the deportation officer added. With more than 18 years of federal service under his belt, Solis noted that the current environment is easily the most perilous he has ever encountered.

'I think everybody in the law enforcement profession understands the risks and accepts them,' Solis said. 'I don't think I've witnessed it be this violent or this volatile in my entire 18 years of federal service. It's a way of life for us now. It's just a reality that we've had to come to terms with.'

Facing Misconceptions and Targeted Hostility

The officers also pushed back against widespread public misconceptions, pointing out that their families are bearing the brunt of targeted hostility simply because they enforce federal immigration laws.

'Our families, especially our families, shouldn't have to carry the burden or barrage of threats thrown at them simply because their significant other, their loved one, their family member, is an ICE officer just enforcing the immigration laws of the United States that are enacted by Congress,' Solis said.

Goche explained that a great deal of the public anger directed at their agency is actively driven by false narratives and organised agitators.

Governor Mikie Sherrill claims masked ICE agents are terrorizing New Jersey.



Meanwhile, protesters outside Delaney Hall are threatening to kill officers’ families, targeting their children, and chanting “You will hang.”



Who’s actually endangering public safety?



Watch and… pic.twitter.com/P4DNoiMBU4 — GRANDPA’s FREE ADVICE (@GOP_is_Gutless) May 30, 2026

'These are paid actors. They're paid individuals with one purpose, which is to cause disturbance, to agitate, and to try to derail us from our mission priorities,' Goche said. 'I want to give my message across to the American people. We're not here, we're not the bad guys,' he continued. 'We're officers, we're human beings, we have families, we have the same interests as many other people out there in this beautiful country.'

Enforcement removal assistant Christopher Pyne emphasised that the bravery displayed during the ambush perfectly illustrated the deep sense of humanity behind the uniform. 'These men were willing to risk their lives to save one of our detained. Like, we're human beings, and we recognize that, you know everyone that we deal with are human beings,' Pyne said.

Solis made it clear that personal accolades or public recognition are never the motivating factors behind their work. 'It's humbling. I don't believe anybody does it for any awards or accolades or recognition. It's just the right thing to do, whether anybody's looking or anybody's gonna recognize you for it,' Solis said.