Donald Trump's health concerns returned to the spotlight during the NATO summit in Turkey after the US president was seen with visible marks on his hands and swelling around his lower legs. The 80-year-old appeared alongside world leaders with his right hand looking swollen and his left hand covered with makeup that appeared to be hiding bruising.

The images quickly renewed questions from some Americans about whether the White House has been fully transparent about the president's health. Trump has faced repeated scrutiny over his physical condition, with previous reports highlighting recurring bruises on his hands and concerns about his stamina while serving as president.

The White House has previously offered explanations for the marks, pointing to Trump's frequent handshaking schedule and daily aspirin use. Trump's physician has also addressed some of the concerns, saying the president remains fit to carry out his duties.

Trump Appears With Covered Bruises During NATO Meetings

Trump attended the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, where he met with several international leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During official photographs, the president was seen with a swollen right hand, while his left hand appeared to have been covered with concealer.

The makeup used to cover the bruising appeared mismatched with his skin tone, drawing attention during his appearances with leaders including Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During another meeting with Rutte on the sidelines of the summit, Trump's lower leg swelling was also visible as he sat down for discussions. The appearance added to previous attention around his condition, which has been discussed publicly over the past year.

The bruises on Donald Trump's hands, which he attempts to conceal during meetings, have become a major topic of global discussion.



Why is Trump using makeup to hide his illness?



pic.twitter.com/5OHJv4I7ZZ — SPC (@SPC_Press) July 7, 2026

Reports have repeatedly focused on the dark bruises that have appeared on Trump's hands. The president has often attempted to conceal the marks, while the White House has provided explanations for their appearance.

Officials have said Trump's bruising is linked to the number of people he meets and shakes hands with regularly. The White House has also pointed to his use of aspirin, which can affect bleeding and bruising because it works as a blood thinner.

In January, Trump appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with a noticeable bruise on his left hand. When questioned about the mark, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had 'hit his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise.'

The White House has also previously confirmed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can cause swelling in the legs when veins struggle to move blood efficiently.

Health Questions Continue Around Trump's Presidency

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Trump's physical health and ability to handle the demands of the presidency have remained topics of public discussion. Critics have raised concerns about his energy levels, public appearances and speeches, while supporters have defended his ability to perform his duties.

The president has frequently been questioned over moments where he appeared tired in public and delivered lengthy speeches where he moved between topics. Those concerns increased after Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a third medical checkup in 13 months.

Following his medical appointments, Trump has repeatedly highlighted his results from cognitive tests. He has described passing the assessments as evidence of his mental ability, although such tests are designed to screen for cognitive issues rather than measure intelligence.

Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said after the latest examination that the president was in 'excellent' physical and mental health and was fully capable of continuing as commander in chief.

Barbabella also addressed the concerns surrounding Trump's hands, describing the issue as 'minor soft tissue irritation'. He attributed the condition to frequent handshaking and aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.

The physician also noted that Trump's 'slight lower leg swelling' had improved compared with the previous year.

The White House did not directly comment on Trump's latest bruising when asked about the issue. Instead, spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the president's health and criticised comparisons with former President Joe Biden.

'President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people,' Ingle said.

He added that Trump was 'the sharpest and most accessible President in American history' and said he was continuing to work to deliver on his promises.