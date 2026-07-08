Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent 35 years building houses in Houston and, by his son's account, was killed metres from finishing another one.

The 52-year-old Mexican national was shot in the abdomen by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on 7 July 2026 in the city's Magnolia Park neighbourhood, during what the Department of Homeland Security called a 'targeted enforcement operation.' He died at a local hospital. His death has drawn condemnation from his family, Houston city leaders, Texas members of Congress and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), who are demanding an independent investigation.

Who Was Lorenzo Salgado Araujo?

Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, according to his son Ronaldo Salgado. He met his wife as a teenager in Mexico, and the couple later settled in Houston, where he spent three decades in construction and raised three sons, all US citizens.

'He should have been picking up the last of his guys before heading to North Houston to finish up construction on some houses,' Ronaldo Salgado told reporters. He described his father's daily routine as ending with a meal cooked by his wife, time on the porch with the family dog, then sleep before starting again.

Salgado Araujo had recently begun applying for a work permit. 'We dotted every 'i', crossed every 't', filled every document, attended every appointment,' his son said. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia confirmed Salgado Araujo had no criminal convictions, a detail verified independently by the Harris County District Attorney's office.

This is Ronaldo Salgado & his beloved father was shot & killed by ICE in Houston after a traffic stop. His father Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was 52 year old Construction Worker who picking up his coworkers. He lived in the U.S for 30 years & was getting his work permit. pic.twitter.com/RH7LC4Pmfj — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 8, 2026

What ICE And DHS Say Happened

DHS said agents were conducting a vehicle stop targeting Salgado Araujo specifically because he was living in the country without legal authorisation. According to the agency, he 'rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer,' prompting the agent to fire in self-defence.

DHS said emergency services were called immediately and that Salgado Araujo was taken to hospital, where he later died. The agency has not named the agent who fired. Houston Fire Department confirmed he had been shot in the abdomen.

The FBI's Houston field office is investigating the alleged assault on a federal officer, while DHS's Office of Inspector General is separately investigating the fatal shooting, according to FBI spokesperson Connor Hagan. No law enforcement or independently verified bystander video had been released to corroborate or contradict the agency's account, though a surveillance clip reviewed by Reuters showed a man lying on the ground beside a white van, surrounded by officers.

On July 7, 2026, at approximately 6:50 AM CT, ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien. The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest.… https://t.co/2TWG3GuOr9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 7, 2026

Family and Lawmakers Push Back

Ronaldo Salgado disputed the notion that his father would have fled from identifiable law enforcement. 'Had my father seen an emblem of ICE, my father would have complied. He would have stopped,' he said, suggesting his father may instead have feared losing his tools to unmarked vehicles. He said three other men in the van, including his uncle, were also detained.

LULAC questioned ICE's account outright, saying photographs from witness video appeared to show little visible damage to Salgado Araujo's vehicle. Its spokesperson told reporters DHS's 'pattern has been one of inaccuracies of prejudicial leaks before the facts are known.'

For 35 years, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo built his life here.



He was a husband, a father, a worker, and had no criminal history.



Then he left for work and was killed by ICE. His family is grieving. Our community is furious.



We are demanding a transparent and independent… pic.twitter.com/ntHCOum1WO — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) July 8, 2026

Congresswoman Garcia said 'all available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation.' Congressman Al Green formally asked the House Committee on Homeland Security to hold a hearing and release all body-worn camera footage, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was weighing legal measures, including a possible appeal to the United Nations.

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Salgado Araujo's death is at least the eighth fatality linked to a federal immigration enforcement encounter since the start of the Trump administration's expanded deportation campaign, following the killings of Renee Good and Ruben Ray Martinez, both of whom were initially described by DHS as having tried to run over agents before video evidence complicated the agency's version of events.

His family says the man reduced to headlines deserved to be remembered simply as a husband, a father, and a builder of the American dream he never got to finish claiming for himself.