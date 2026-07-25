New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing mounting criticism over his £55 million taxpayer-funded supermarket initiative, after officials confirmed this week that the planned city-owned grocery stores may lack key features such as butchers and hot food counters, prompting fresh criticism from opponents, who argue the project may struggle to meet its stated goals.

Mamdani campaigned on a promise to open one publicly owned grocery store in each of New York's five boroughs, arguing the move would reduce food costs and improve access to essentials.

The plan, now being developed by the city's Economic Development Corporation (EDC), has been pitched as a targeted intervention in rising living costs. Yet nearly eight months into his tenure, only two locations have been identified, and the first shop is not expected to open until 2027.

City-Owned Supermarket Plan Draws Fresh Scrutiny

The latest concerns surfaced during an EDC board meeting on Thursday, where interim chief executive Jeanny Pak acknowledged that the supermarkets 'might not have all the items' found in a typical grocery store. Officials confirmed that hot food counters and in-store butchers are unlikely to be included.

Pak defended the approach, saying the stores would still resemble conventional grocers, but with a narrower focus. 'It may not have all the items, but it's going to be like a typical grocery store,' she said, adding that discounts would be applied selectively based on purchasing data.

The comments prompted further questions about how the stores will operate in practice. Mamdani previously pledged that staples such as eggs and bread would be cheaper, presenting the plan as a direct response to cost-of-living pressures. But the admission that not all goods will be discounted, and that some categories such as soda will be excluded entirely. The clarification appeared to differ from broader campaign messaging about lowering grocery costs.

Some users compared the proposal to Trader Joe's, suggesting it may resemble a smaller-format grocery model. One widely shared post on X described the scheme as 'just destined to fail,' questioning whether city officials had practical experience running supermarkets. Another user compared the concept to Trader Joe's, suggesting a curated, limited-inventory model rather than a full-service grocery store.

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Concerns Over Competition and Cost

Beyond design questions, the project is drawing criticism from within the city's own policy circles. Adam Friedman, an urban planner and EDC board member, raised concerns about the impact on existing businesses during the same meeting.

'What effort has been made to help other stores in general?' he asked, pointing to the potential strain on independent grocers and bodegas already operating on tight margins.

Speaking later, Friedman noted that many local businesses are 'trying to do right,' and questioned how the city intends to balance public intervention with fair competition.

That tension has spilled into political debate. During a recent interview, NYC Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Gustavo Gordillo dismissed fears that publicly owned stores could drive private operators out of business. His response was blunt.

If a single government-backed supermarket can undercut a nearby shop, he argued, 'maybe they shouldn't have been in that business in the first place.'

His comments drew criticism from opponents, who argued they underestimated the financial pressures facing neighbourhood retailers, while supporters maintained that increased competition could improve food access.

The numbers add another layer of complexity. While early estimates placed the project at around $70 million, roughly £55 million, the absence of a full economic impact study has been repeatedly flagged by opponents. The city has not yet released a comprehensive economic impact assessment.

There is still no clear breakdown of long-term operating costs, nor a detailed assessment of how the stores will sustain lower prices without ongoing subsidy.

Mamdani has attempted to steady the rollout by reshaping leadership at the EDC. This week, he announced the appointment of veteran civil servant Anthony Shorris as chief executive, with former Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan set to lead the agency's board. The appointments place experienced public-sector officials in key leadership roles as planning continues.

The first supermarket is expected to open in 2027, with additional locations planned in subsequent years. As planning continues, supporters argue the initiative could improve access to affordable groceries in underserved neighbourhoods, while critics question its long-term cost, impact on private retailers and ability to meet campaign expectations.