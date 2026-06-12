What started with stolen LEGO sets ended with a 45-year prison sentence for a Texas man after a jury convicted him of organised retail theft in connection with a multi-state shoplifting operation that targeted Target stores across Texas and Oklahoma.

Prosecutors said Winston Love was linked to a 50-day theft spree in 2025 that involved more than 250 stolen LEGO sets, along with coffee makers, vacuum cleaners, and gaming accessories. Authorities alleged the operation stretched across dozens of stores and resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in losses.

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The lengthy sentence was not based solely on the value of the stolen merchandise. Court records cited by prosecutors show Love was convicted under Texas' organised retail theft statute with a deadly-weapon finding, a legal enhancement that can significantly increase penalties.

Authorities also pointed to allegations that he repeatedly fled from store employees and, in one incident, drove recklessly while attempting to evade capture.

What Prosecutors Said Happened

According to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, Love targeted multiple Target locations over a period of roughly seven weeks.

'Over a 50-day span in 2025, Love targeted multiple Target stores, stealing more than 250 LEGO sets about a dozen coffee makers, several vacuum cleaners, and a handful of PlayStation controllers,' the Tarrant County DA said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the first jury trial under Texas’s updated Organized Retail Theft statute, which applies to crimes committed on or after Sept. 1, 2025. Thanks to the Target Loss Prevention Team and to police in Euless, Grapevine, Mansfield, and Watauga for their work on this case. pic.twitter.com/AZpiZauwNZ — Tarrant County DA (@TarrantCountyDA) June 10, 2026

'On October 27, 2025, he fled a Mansfield Target at 7:40 a.m. after a loss-prevention officer called him by name. He sped away, at times driving on the wrong side of the road and endangering motorists, including children riding on school buses,' the press release further stated.

Authorities noted one of the incidents that helped break the case occurred at a Target store in Watauga, Texas, where more than $1,200 (roughly £900) worth of LEGO products were reportedly taken. Investigators later tracked the suspect to a nearby residence. Following a brief standoff, he was taken into custody without injuries.

During searches, police recovered cash, a vehicle, and narcotics. Investigators also examined evidence linking Love to additional thefts throughout the region. Officials believe the operation may have been connected to a larger retail theft network operating in Texas and Oklahoma.

Detective J. Branscum of the Watauga Police Department said the sentence is consistent with the scale of the retail theft operation and its effects on the community. 'This sentence reflects the seriousness of organized retail crime and the danger it poses to our communities.'

Branscum also said authorities said they remain committed to holding repeat offenders responsible while protecting local businesses and the residents. 'Our department remains committed to holding repeat offenders accountable and protecting both businesses and the public,' he said.

Understanding the Organised Retail Theft Charge

Under Texas law, organised retail theft generally involves working alone or with others to unlawfully obtain merchandise as part of a coordinated effort to resell, distribute or profit from stolen goods.

Prosecutors said Love's conviction also included finding a deadly weapon. While court filings should be reviewed for the specific details of the enhancement, such findings can substantially increase prison exposure under Texas law and affect parole eligibility.

The jury ultimately sentenced Love to 45 years in prison and imposed a $10,000 (about £7,500) fine. Prosecutors noted that the case is the first jury trial conducted under Texas' revised organised retail theft law, which took effect in September 2025 and increased penalties for certain theft-related crimes.