New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced in Brooklyn on Monday that his proposed city grocery stores will offer a flat 30 per cent discount on essential items such as meat, bread and fresh produce. The rollout is designed to fulfil a campaign promise to combat food insecurity and provide financial relief to working families.

The targeted price reduction at the upcoming city grocery stores is projected to save average shoppers roughly £71 ($90) a month, translating to an annual retention of about £790 ($1,000). Shoppers will see the discounts applied to a core basket of goods while all other household products remain at standard retail rates.

The local government secured £55 million ($70 million) in capital funding during a June budget agreement to construct five municipally funded supermarkets across the city. More than a quarter of the local population currently lives in poverty, highlighting the broader context for the administration's entry into the retail food market.

Securing Operators for the City Grocery Stores Initiative

The local government will maintain ownership of the land and cover all construction costs while waiving property taxes and rent. Private operators selected to manage the city grocery stores will handle daily operations and receive a dedicated subsidy to offset the markdown. These contractors must guarantee family-sustaining wages and sign a labour peace agreement.

To secure operators for the city grocery stores, the local administration has officially released a detailed request for proposals spanning 44 pages. The selection process is being directly managed by the Economic Development Corporation, newly guided by president Anthony Shorris alongside former Federal Trade Commission leader Lina Khan as the board chairwoman.

The reduction will target healthy necessities including seafood, pasta, yoghurt, butter, nuts, rice and beans. Mamdani explained that the reduced rates will be locked in monthly, shielding buyers from weekly market fluctuations.

'No New Yorker should have to worry about being able to afford to feed their family,' the mayor said during the press briefing. 'A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers.'

BREAKING: Mayor Mamdani just announced a plan to open 5 city-run grocery stores.



Prices will be set at 30% below retail. pic.twitter.com/OlODcBaBJj — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 27, 2026

Bodega Owners Challenge the City Grocery Stores Expansion

The city grocery programme has drawn immediate pushback from independent retailers who fear the city-backed project will threaten their livelihoods. Frank Garcia, chairman of the Multicultural Business Coalition, warned that the government discounts would inevitably put existing private enterprises out of business. He added that he is preparing to file a lawsuit to halt the development.

In response, the administration clarified that the new locations will strictly avoid selling hot prepared food, cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets. Mamdani stressed that his office has no interest in competing for the specific revenue streams that keep independent bodegas afloat.

The Economic Development Corporation is currently overseeing the rollout. The first site is scheduled to open in the Bronx neighbourhood of Hunts Point next year, followed by a second location in East Harlem by 2029.

As the initiative progresses, officials continue evaluating potential locations across Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island to ensure every borough receives a store.

With veteran government leaders overseeing the project, the administration remains firmly committed to delivering this new municipal food programme despite potential legal challenges from local business advocates.