Cynthia Erivo has spoken about the intense scrutiny she faced during the global press tour for Wicked, saying online reactions to a viral moment involving Ariana Grande left her feeling that her 'humanity had been bastardised'.

Speaking in a recent interview with Variety, the British actress reflected on the pressure surrounding the two-part Wicked film adaptation and the online commentary that followed several high-profile appearances alongside Grande. Erivo said audiences often blurred the line between her real personality and her role as Elphaba in the musical fantasy franchise.

Attention around the issue resurfaced after a widely shared moment from the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good, where Erivo stepped in after a man crossed a barrier and grabbed Grande during a crowded public appearance. The incident later sparked memes and social media jokes portraying Erivo as Grande's 'bodyguard'.

Cynthia Erivo Addresses Viral Singapore Incident

Erivo described the Singapore incident as frightening and said her reaction was instinctive after security staff initially failed to intervene. According to the actress, the man grabbed Grande during the event and refused to let go immediately, prompting Erivo to physically step in and separate him from her co-star.

Grande has previously spoken publicly about living with post-traumatic stress disorder following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, where 22 people were killed after one of her concerts.

#CynthiaErivo says the controversy surrounding the #WickedForGood Singapore premiere discouraged her from campaigning for an Oscar:



“I just felt like my humanity had been bastardized. I felt like something I did instinctively had been made to be something that it simply was not… pic.twitter.com/VwJlVzHPwm — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2026

Although many online users praised Erivo for reacting quickly, clips from the incident also circulated widely on TikTok and other social media platforms, where some users joked that she was acting as Grande's personal security guard.

Erivo later said the backlash affected her emotionally and contributed to feelings that her actions had been unfairly distorted online.

Erivo Says Online Reactions Crossed A Line

The actress also argued that some reactions reflected wider assumptions about Black women and physical appearance. Erivo said jokes and memes surrounding the incident often focused on her physique, shaved head and appearance, which she believed contributed to perceptions that she was aggressive or controlling.

Cynthia Erivo responds to jokes about her being Ariana Grande’s “bodyguard” after defending her from an intruder on the ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’ red carpet:



“I think that we haven’t really come to terms with the insidious nature of how we view Black women. And I’m sure people will… pic.twitter.com/Jf5thXUHLk — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 27, 2026

She also admitted the backlash affected how she approached the later stages of the Wicked awards campaign and left her reluctant to continue placing herself under intense public scrutiny.

The actress added that the scale of the Wicked promotional tour contributed to the pressure surrounding the cast. The films generated more than $1.2 billion (£896 million) globally and involved an extended international press campaign across multiple cities.

Wicked Fame Brought Increased Scrutiny

Elsewhere in the interview, Erivo reflected on the public fascination surrounding her friendship with Grande during the Wicked press tour.

'I think people didn't really believe that we were actually friends,' Erivo said.

The actress explained that the pair deliberately worked on building a strong friendship during filming and continued speaking regularly outside work despite constant online speculation surrounding their relationship.

Cynthia Erivo on the public’s perception of her friendship with Ariana Grande:



“It’s very interesting, watching what people’s perception is versus what the reality actually is. Lots of psychologists seated at home deciding who we were, what we were going through, what we were… pic.twitter.com/nMqrbMNR1V — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 27, 2026

Erivo also spoke about returning to theatre work following the intense global attention surrounding Wicked. She is currently starring in a one-woman adaptation of Dracula in London while also supporting LGBTQ+ charity initiatives alongside Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Despite the backlash and online scrutiny surrounding the promotional tour, Erivo said Wicked had still 'beautifully changed' her life.