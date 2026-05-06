A single word from Christina Ricci is drawing outsized attention after this year's Met Gala. The actor commented, 'Yikes,' under an Instagram post showing Katy Perry posing with rising actor Connor Storrie, a moment that might have otherwise passed quietly during a crowded red carpet cycle.

Instead, it has been pulled into a wider conversation already surrounding Perry, following recent allegations made by Ruby Rose that are currently under investigation in Australia.

Christina Ricci's 'Yikes' Comment Goes Viral

The comment appeared on 4 May 2026, under a Variety Instagram post featuring Perry and Storrie together at the Met Gala. The Casper actress used just the one word, but it quickly picked up hundreds of likes and spread across social media, where users began dissecting what she might have meant.

The image itself showed Perry in her heavily discussed Met Gala look, standing alongside Storrie, who was attending one of his first major industry events following his recent breakout.

Online, the reaction wasn't so much about the photo alone but about what Ricci's tone seemed to imply. Some read it as a general reaction to the pairing, while others connected it to the broader context surrounding Perry.

Ruby Rose Allegations Against Perry Add Context

The moment comes amid an ongoing investigation tied to claims made by Ruby Rose in April 2026. Rose publicly alleged that Perry sexually assaulted her during an incident at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010.

According to Rose, she reported the matter to Victoria Police, who have since confirmed that an investigation into the historical allegation is underway. Perry's representatives have denied the claims, describing them as false and harmful.

While the case remains unresolved, the allegations have continued to circulate in the weeks leading up to the Met Gala, shaping how some viewers interpreted Perry's appearances and public interactions during that period.

Christina Ricci's and Ruby Rose's Past Connection Resurfaces

Ricci's comment has drawn additional scrutiny because of her past working relationship with Rose. The two appeared together in the 2013 film Around the Block, a project filmed in Australia.

Though there is no indication Ricci was directly referencing Rose or the allegations, their shared history has been noted by fans trying to read into the remark. For some, that connection has made the 'Yikes' feel less random and more pointed, even if no clarification has been offered.

Ricci's Blunt Social Media Style Adds to Interpretation

Ricci is not known for carefully worded, neutral social media posts. In recent months, she has responded directly to online debates and criticism, often in sharp, unfiltered language.

That pattern has shaped how people are interpreting this latest comment. Rather than dismissing it as casual, many see it as consistent with her tendency to weigh in candidly even if briefly on situations she finds questionable.

In late 2025, she publicly agreed with criticism of Sydney Sweeney's controversial 'American Eagle' jeans advertisement.

Furthermore, on its own, 'Yikes' is vague. But placed against the backdrop of an active investigation, a high-profile event like the Met Gala, and the involvement of a rising young actor, it has taken on a larger meaning online.