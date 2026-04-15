Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney sparked rumours of an alleged feud months before the premiere of their hit series 'Euphoria'. This week, the co-stars reunited at the red carpet event, but eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that the two actors did not pose for photos together.

An insider claimed that Zendaya and Sweeney are not necessarily feuding with each other. However, certain life choices have made it difficult for them to be seen together in public. Since Zendaya and Sweeney reportedly have different political beliefs, it is better for the former not to be associated with the latter.

Controversial American Eagle Ad and Ties to Trump

Last year, Sweeney starred in a controversial campaign for American Eagle titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans', in which she helped promote a limited-edition jacket and jeans. What initially appeared as an innocent commercial proved contentious due to the brand's wordplay — instead of spelling jeans as standard, the ad replaced it with 'genes,' with some critics linking the language to eugenics, the discredited ideology rooted in white supremacy. The association was further reinforced by Sweeney's appearance in the ad as a blonde, blue-eyed woman.

The controversy surrounding the ad worsened when the campaign was described by some as echoing white supremacist imagery. Despite the backlash, Sweeney earned a significant fee for appearing in it. American Eagle also sold out items from the range.

Donald Trump says that his posts are the reason that “woke singer” Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”:



“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! […] Just look at… pic.twitter.com/wLmw66OUZT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2025

Amid the controversy, Donald Trump praised the actress for the commercial and criticised the public for trying to cancel her. Records show Sweeney has been a registered Republican in Florida since June 2024.

No Feud, No Association

According to a source, Zendaya has been avoiding Sweeney because of her perceived links to Trump and her decision not to issue a direct apology for the controversial ad. The source claimed that Tom Holland's fiancée has taken it upon herself to avoid her co-star, especially when they are out in public. Hence, they were not photographed together at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere.

'It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad,' the source said.

Tensions at the Premiere, More Rumours

Fans of 'Euphoria' also pointed out that Zendaya did not interact with all her other co-stars at the premiere. Sweeney, on the other hand, posed for photos with some of them.

Read more Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours Intensify After 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere as Reports Claim Red Carpet Avoidance Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours Intensify After 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere as Reports Claim Red Carpet Avoidance

Tensions and rumours of a feud between co-stars are not uncommon. However, Zendaya and Sweeney's alleged rift could be due to both personal and professional reasons. The tensions have been so rife that even the producers of the series are aware they have not been on speaking terms.

'"Euphoria" bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get along. There were tensions way back... Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3. During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera,' a source said.

Even Zendaya's fiancé was linked to the rumours, with some insiders claiming that jealousy played a role in the fallout, after Sweeney was said to have been flirtatious toward the 'Spider-Man' star. Neither Zendaya nor Sweeney has publicly commented on their relationship. 'Euphoria' Season 3 is currently airing.