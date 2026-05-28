Pattie Boyd has criticised the upcoming Beatles biopics as untruthful and revealed that no one from the production team contacted her about her portrayal by Aimee Lou Wood in the Sam Mendes-directed films.The former wife of George Harrison, now 82, spoke out during an appearance on the podcast Miss O'Dell: Abbey Road to Tulsa Time hosted by longtime Beatles associate Chris O'Dell.

Her comments come as the four-film project moves closer to its planned April 2028 release and have prompted fresh discussion about how biopics handle the perspectives of those closely connected to the band's story.

Pattie Boyd on Beatles Biopics Accuracy

Speaking to host Chris O'Dell, Boyd said she had anticipated some notification given the decision to cast an actress in her role. 'I thought it would be polite to mention it to me, or let me know if they've got someone who is going to be playing me,' she said. 'Wouldn't they let me know? Well, I haven't been contacted by anyone.'

She indicated that her input could have enriched the portrayal. 'I could have really told them great stories. But I don't think they want to know. I think they want to create something that's completely different, like a different story.' Boyd described the overall approach as having 'nothing to do with the truth' and suggested the films were disconnected from those who lived through the era.

Boyd, who married Harrison in 1966 and divorced in 1977, was a central figure in the Beatles' social and creative circle during much of the band's most productive period and later married Eric Clapton.

Details of the Four-Film Beatles Project

The ambitious series, titled The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will tell the story through separate but linked films focused on each member. Paul Mescal takes the role of Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Joseph Quinn portrays George Harrison and Barry Keoghan appears as Ringo Starr.

Further casting includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey. Mendes as per The Hollywood Reporter has praised the women cast as 'four fascinating and unique figures in their own right.'

The project is being made for Sony Pictures. Production is understood to be underway ahead of the films reaching cinemas in spring 2028. The scale of the undertaking, with its interconnected structure rather than a single narrative, has already generated significant interest among fans and in the wider entertainment industry.

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Boyd's Earlier Reaction to the Casting

When Aimee Lou Wood's involvement was first reported, Boyd responded positively on social media, calling the news 'big news' and saying she was looking forward to the possibility of meeting the actress as per Variety Australia.

Excerpts from her podcast conversation have circulated on Instagram, with accounts sharing clips and highlighting her point that greater consultation with those present at the time might have supported a closer alignment with events as they unfolded.

Her intervention arrives at a moment when the project is attracting scrutiny over its creative choices. While biopics routinely take liberties for dramatic effect, Boyd's direct connection to George Harrison and the broader Beatles milieu gives her observations particular weight among those following the production's development. No comment has been issued by the filmmakers in response to her remarks.