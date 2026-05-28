Melissa Gilbert has shared a series of personal family discoveries that she described as too meaningful to dismiss as coincidence, including an unexpected connection between her biological father and the character she famously played on Little House on the Prairie.

The actress, best known for portraying Laura Ingalls in the long-running television series, revealed the findings in a recent Instagram post after reconnecting with relatives while researching her biological family history. Gilbert, who was adopted as a baby, said the discoveries were made with help from a fifth cousin who had been tracing family records.

Among the details Gilbert shared was the revelation that her biological father, David Darlington, had the middle name 'Manly', the same nickname Laura Ingalls Wilder famously used for her husband, Almanzo Wilder, in the Little House books and television adaptation. Gilbert described the discovery as one of several unusual parallels uncovered during the research.

Melissa Gilbert Shares Family Discoveries

In the Instagram post, Gilbert also revealed that her biological mother, Frances Catherineanne Wood, was born on 26 April 1935, while her adoptive mother, Barbara Gilbert-Cowan, was born on 26 April 1936. The actress said she wanted to hear from other people with similar adoption experiences and family stories while continuing her own genealogical research.

Melissa Gilbert through the years ♥❤💕 pic.twitter.com/DbGREGpR5I — ZARA BROWN (@lucky_zara3pz) May 19, 2026

Gilbert later shared additional information uncovered through the research, including details showing that her biological mother had also been a child performer. According to the actress, her birth mother began performing professionally at the age of three and a half.

Gilbert compared the timeline to her own early start in entertainment, noting that she appeared in her first commercial at the age of two before later being cast as Laura Ingalls at nine years old. The actress wrote that the discoveries made her feel she had been 'born with the right set of genes and then adopted by the exactly perfect family'.

Little House Connection Resonates With Fans

The revelations quickly attracted attention from fans of Little House on the Prairie, which ran from 1974 to 1984 and became one of the most recognisable family dramas in American television history.

Gilbert starred throughout the show's nine-season run and later received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Laura Ingalls.

She has previously spoken publicly about eventually connecting with her biological father later in life. During a podcast interview last year, Gilbert recalled that he recognised her immediately after learning she had starred in Little House on the Prairie.

Gilbert Returns To Social Media Amid Legal Scrutiny

The actress recently returned to Instagram after previously stepping away from social media during the legal proceedings involving her husband, actor Timothy Busfield.

Busfield was indicted earlier this year in New Mexico on four counts of criminal sexual contact involving a child under 13. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gilbert has publicly supported her husband and previously said she believed he would be exonerated. However, in her recent Instagram posts, the actress indicated she hoped the renewed focus on family history and genealogy could create more positive conversations online.

The Timothy Busfield child sex abuse case is remarkably similar to the Jerry Sandusky case…



In this audio, he sounds just as clueless as Sandusky, even using some same in-artful language.



And yes, believe it or not, they’re both very clearly innocent.



Melissa Gilbert is… https://t.co/HHEf2cP6Qt — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 9, 2026

The actress also warned followers that she would disable comments again if discussions became hostile or abusive while she continued sharing details about her biological relatives and family research.