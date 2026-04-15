The internet erupted in outrage as Katy Perry found herself at the centre of a growing controversy, with multiple women stepping forward to share alleged encounters that critics say point to a troubling pattern. What began as a single viral claim has quickly snowballed into a wave of accusations, sparking debate over consent, celebrity power, and accountability in the entertainment industry.

How the Allegations Started

The controversy intensified after actress Ruby Rose publicly shared an alleged past encounter involving Perry. According to Rose, the incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne and left her shocked and uncomfortable.

Her claims quickly gained traction online, prompting others to come forward with their own stories. One woman alleged that during a party in 2010, Perry placed her hand in an inappropriate area while posing for a photo. Another claimed a friend experienced similar behaviour that same night.

These accounts, though unverified, began circulating widely on social media platforms, where users started to connect them as part of a broader pattern. The speed at which the allegations spread highlights how quickly public opinion can shift when multiple voices echo similar concerns.

New Allegations of 'Inappropriate Touching'

Following Rose's statement, several women shared detailed accounts of their alleged experiences with the singer. One individual described being taken backstage at a performance, where she claimed Perry attempted to undress her before being interrupted by staff.

Another account suggested unusual and uncomfortable behaviour during a backstage interaction, while a separate claim involved an alleged attempt by Perry to kiss someone without consent at a private party.

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A television presenter also alleged that an intoxicated Perry tried to initiate physical contact without permission, describing the moment as unwanted and awkward. These testimonies, while not independently verified, have fuelled the online narrative that Perry may have crossed boundaries in multiple situations.

Supporters of those speaking out argue that the consistency in tone and detail across different stories is difficult to ignore. Critics, however, caution against drawing conclusions without formal investigations or evidence.

Ruby Rose launches wild sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry



Claims Perry 'rubbed disgusting vagina' on her face until 'eyes snapped, projectile vomited on her'



Perry's rep tells Variety 'allegations are dangerous LIES' pic.twitter.com/mWBFiVQSb6 — RT (@RT_com) April 14, 2026

We stand with Ruby Rose, Katy has built her entire career supporting and protecting rapists, of course she’s an abuser as well — Dustin Hatley (@DustinHatley7) April 14, 2026

of course she would deny it and claim the other accusations are false just because others have denied them. obviously most rapists aren’t gonna admit to it?? fuck katy perry. — .KT ♡ (@luvk8e) April 13, 2026

Old Clips, Past Moments

As the controversy unfolded, past moments involving Perry began resurfacing online, adding further fuel to the debate. One widely shared clip showed Perry surprising a contestant during an episode of American Idol with a kiss that the contestant later described as unexpected.

Another resurfaced moment involved a young Justin Bieber, where Perry appeared to touch him during a public interaction, drawing criticism in hindsight. Additional clips featuring Shawn Mendes also circulated, with viewers questioning whether the behaviour seen would be judged differently if roles were reversed.

Even anecdotal stories from celebrities, including a past interview involving Anna Kendrick, were brought back into the spotlight. While some of these moments were previously treated as humorous or harmless, they are now being re-examined through a more critical lens.

The reaction online has been swift and deeply divided. Many social media users have labelled Perry 'abuser', arguing that the allegations and resurfaced clips suggest a pattern that should not be ignored.

Others have urged caution, pointing out that none of the claims have been formally proven and that public figures can become targets of unverified accusations. Some fans have defended Perry, insisting that context and intent are often lost in viral discussions.