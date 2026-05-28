American journalist Sharyn Alfonsi's departure from CBS News has sent shockwaves through American broadcast journalism, raising fresh questions about editorial independence at one of the industry's most influential programmes.

The 60 Minutes correspondent has effectively exited the network after nearly two decades, following a heated dispute over a controversial investigation into a Salvadoran mega-prison and US immigration policy.

Alfonsi has described the situation as the result of an 'intense editorial dispute,' while CBS has pointed to internal editorial processes and additional reporting requirements. The disagreement has now evolved into a wider debate over political influence, newsroom control, and the future direction of CBS News.

CBS News' Contract Non-Renewal

According to The New York Times, Alfonsi's exit became clear after her CBS News contract was not renewed following its expiration. The award-winning correspondent, best known for her work on 60 Minutes, confirmed that she does not expect to return to the flagship news magazine programme.

According to Alfonsi, the lack of renewal followed prolonged discussions with network executives that failed to resolve concerns about editorial decision-making. Reports indicate she remains technically employed in an informal capacity, but is no longer attached to 60 Minutes. CBS News has not issued a detailed public rebuttal beyond earlier statements about editorial standards and reporting requirements.

CECOT Prison Report at Centre of Editorial Dispute

The controversy stems from a 60 Minutes investigation into CECOT, a high-security prison in El Salvador linked to US deportation and immigration enforcement policies. The segment reportedly examined conditions criticised by human rights groups and explored its political significance under the Trump administration's immigration approach.

The report was initially scheduled to air in December but was pulled shortly before broadcast, despite promotional material already circulating. It was later aired in January with additional context, including comments from the US Department of Homeland Security and further details on individuals referenced in the segment.

CBS has said the decision to delay the broadcast was made to allow additional reporting and ensure fairness and accuracy. However, Alfonsi and members of the reporting team have disputed that explanation.

Political Interference and Corporate Censorship

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Alfonsi has publicly suggested the decision to halt the original broadcast was driven by political considerations rather than editorial judgment. In statements reported by US media, she said the segment had been reviewed multiple times and cleared by CBS legal teams and Standards and Practices before being stopped.

She described the move as a departure from journalistic independence, arguing that the decision sent what she called a 'chilling message' to newsroom staff. Alfonsi also characterised the situation as 'corporate censorship,' saying the handling of the story undermined long-standing editorial standards at 60 Minutes.

CBS, however, has maintained that the report required further development before airing and was ultimately published with additional sourcing and context.

Editorial Tensions Under CBS Leadership Changes

The dispute has unfolded amid leadership changes at CBS News following the appointment of Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Reports indicate Weiss was involved in internal discussions regarding the CECOT segment, with differing accounts emerging over whether the delay was editorial or strategic in nature.

Weiss has previously emphasised the importance of comprehensive reporting and editorial balance, stating in internal communications that sensitive stories must be 'fair and fully contextualised' before broadcast. The disagreement has intensified scrutiny of decision-making processes within 60 Minutes and CBS News more broadly.