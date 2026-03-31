Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly preparing to release footage of his mother Victoria's controversial first-dance performance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, amid talks of a potential Hulu docuseries, sources claim. The 27-year-old alleged the footage shows Victoria, 51, acting in an 'inappropriate' manner that stole the spotlight from his bride, leaving him deeply uncomfortable. This development, surfacing on 31 March 2026, threatens to escalate the bitter family rift first made public two months ago.

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Brooklyn unleashed a torrent of grievances in a January Instagram statement, accusing his parents of prioritising 'Brand Beckham' over genuine family bonds. He detailed how Victoria allegedly hijacked what should have been his romantic dance with Nicola, turning it into her own spectacle amid 500 guests at their lavish Palm Beach ceremony.

'My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,' he wrote bluntly. 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.'

The sole surviving copy of the video rests with Brooklyn and Nicola, after the official videographer deleted it and a strict no-phones rule kept guests' devices locked away. DJ Fat Tony, who spun tracks that night, later called it 'really awkward for everyone in the room,' recounting how singer Marc Anthony – a Peltz family friend – urged Brooklyn to 'place your hands on your mother's hips.' Marc himself has pushed back, insisting Brooklyn's account is 'hardly the truth.' Reports also swirled that Nicola fled in tears, compounding the bride's distress on her big day.

Wedding Video Threat Looms Large

With whispers of a multi-million-pound Hulu deal, insiders say Brooklyn views the clip as the 'holy grail.' 'The gloves are well and truly off,' one source told Heat magazine. 'This docuseries will be a direct attack on his parents' carefully curated image. Brooklyn feels Victoria used his wedding as her own PR opportunity, and he believes the footage shows her as controlling, overbearing and desperate for the spotlight.' Hulu execs, seeking a rival to David and Victoria's Netflix ventures, are offering big budgets to lure out the full family dirt.

Victoria, ever the image guardian, is said to be spiralling. 'She's in an absolute state of panic,' the insider continued. 'That video seeing the light of day is her worst nightmare, because it shows a side of her that goes against her carefully curated image. She's terrified that it will make her look like a fame-hungry mother, rather than a doting parent.

Vic feels powerless. Thinking about the world seeing her in such an unflattering light makes her sick. She can't take much more humiliation.' Friends counter that she was merely a 'proud mum, who was a little bit tipsy,' framing it as harmless fun – but Brooklyn's narrative paints a far grimmer picture of dominance.

The feud's roots burrow deeper. Brooklyn's post lambasted Victoria for dubbing him 'evil' over seating snags, and slammed the clan's 'performative social media posts' and 'inauthentic relationships.' He and Nicola even staged a vow renewal last August, sans Beckhams, to overwrite the 'anxiety and embarrassment.' 'We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness,' he explained.

Family Feud Fuels Docuseries Push

The Hulu move follows the Netflix releases awkwardly. David's series aired amid the family storm, while Victoria's followed with no mention of the strife, a glaring omission now. Brooklyn Beckham, who once pursued modelling and now markets hot sauce, appears determined to assert independence. 'It would be a full-on declaration,' the source mused, 'no coming back. But he wants to show the world the reality of what life is like growing up in a family that constantly puts itself in the public eye.'

Siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, hover in the wings, their loyalties unstated but the family brand wobbling. For Victoria, it is no mere spat. 'This isn't just a family row – it's a commercial catastrophe,' our insider warned. 'She knows if Brooklyn releases that footage on Hulu, it will overshadow everything she's built. She's riddled with anxiety about what else Brooklyn could reveal.'

Reconciliation appears remote, with the Peltz Beckhams reportedly communicating through lawyers. If the deal proceeds, the wedding video could ignite, undermining any remaining semblance of family unity.