Brooklyn Beckham is said to be wrestling with jealousy and hurt in Los Angeles as his 14-year-old sister Harper Beckham prepares to launch her own beauty brand, HIKU by Harper, with family support in London and beyond. According to a source quoted by Star Magazine, the 27-year-old eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham is 'genuinely happy' for Harper but privately admits 'it stings' to see her tipped as the next big thing in celebrity beauty.

For starters, Brooklyn Beckham has spent much of his twenties testing out high-profile careers that echo elements of his parents' success without ever quite landing in the same league. He has modelled, tried his hand at photography, and leaned heavily into social media cooking videos, all under the intense scrutiny that comes with his surname. Harper, by contrast, is entering the public arena with a focused venture at an age when most teenagers are still revising for GCSEs.

David and Victoria Beckham are putting on a united front amid their family feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.



They were dressed to the nines as they stepped out during #ParisFashionWeek with daughter Harper, son Romeo and his GF Kim Turnball, and son Cruz… pic.twitter.com/MzxDeRpXa5 — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 26, 2026

Read more Victoria Beckham Fury: David's Wife Reportedly 'Sick to Her Stomach' Over Cruz's 'Rubbish' Dig at Brooklyn Victoria Beckham Fury: David's Wife Reportedly 'Sick to Her Stomach' Over Cruz's 'Rubbish' Dig at Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham's Uneasy View Of Harper's Beauty Moment

The news came after Harper's upcoming beauty line, HIKU by Harper, began drawing early buzz and comparisons with Kylie Jenner's meteoric rise from teen reality star to beauty mogul. A source told Star that Brooklyn is proud of his sister but can't quite ignore the sting of watching another Beckham child step confidently into a defined role.

'He's genuinely happy for her,' the insider said, before adding that Brooklyn has privately confessed 'it stings' to see Harper already being spoken about as a potential beauty powerhouse. For a young man who has never been allowed to forget who his parents are, having a younger sibling so quickly touted as 'the next Kylie Jenner' is a sharp reminder of his own stop‑start professional path.

That discomfort is layered over something more corrosive. Brooklyn's relationship with David and Victoria has been under heavy strain for some time, largely centred on his marriage to US actor Nicola Peltz. According to the same report, Brooklyn and Nicola have been locked in a long-running feud with his parents, one that has increasingly played out on social media and in the margins of glossy magazine profiles.

In January, Brooklyn went public with his grievances in an Instagram post, alleging that his parents had repeatedly 'disrespected' Nicola, now 31, and declaring that he had no desire to reconcile. The post has since been deleted, but the sentiment, by all accounts, has not softened. Nothing about a possible family truce has been confirmed, so claims of any shift in mood should be treated with caution.

Family Rift Deepens As Harper's Success Looms

Against that backdrop, Harper's beauty launch has become more than just another Beckham business story. The Star source suggests that any time David and Victoria make headlines, Brooklyn's unresolved anger flares up again. 'Any time his family is in the headlines, it brings up a lot of painful emotions for him,' the insider said.

In a different world, Brooklyn would almost certainly have been front and centre at Harper's side, lending big-brother support and cross‑promoting HIKU by Harper to his millions of followers. Instead, the source claims, he is watching from afar, convinced he is not welcome. 'Normally he'd be by Harper's side to cheer her on for this milestone, but that's not possible,' the insider added. 'He feels shut out of his own family and he blames his parents.'

That last line is perhaps the sharpest cut. Brooklyn Beckham has grown up inside one of Britain's most meticulously curated celebrity brands, where family unity is part of the product. The suggestion that the eldest son now feels exiled from that unit, and that he squarely blames David and Victoria, raises awkward questions about how sustainable the Beckham image can be when the children are adults with their own grievances and platforms.

Harper, for her part, finds herself in the deeply uncomfortable position of becoming a lightning rod for tensions she did not create. Her beauty label has yet to launch publicly, her products are not in shops, and she is still a schoolgirl. Yet her professional debut is already being parsed as a chapter in a family saga about respect, loyalty, and the pressures of growing up Beckham.

None of the principals has commented directly on the claims made to Star. David and Victoria have not publicly addressed Brooklyn's reported feeling of being 'shut out,' nor have they confirmed any involvement in Harper's HIKU brand beyond the usual proud‑parent social media posts shared by Victoria.

Without on‑the‑record responses from the Beckham camp, the story remains built largely on unnamed sources and one now‑deleted Instagram outburst, and should be taken with a grain of salt.