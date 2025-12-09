Hollywood mogul and the driving force behind Skydance Media, David Ellison, told White House officials that he could reshape CNN's lineup and editorial direction if his Paramount Skydance bid for Warner Bros. Discovery succeeded.

The claim, based on media reports, has intensified concerns about political pressure on US newsrooms as Ellison's company launched a surprise, all-cash, hostile offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that would bring CNN under his control if completed.

Bid Puts CNN Under Spotlight

Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison and backed by the Ellison family and outside financiers, launched an all-cash tender offer valuing Warner Bros. Discovery at £81.3 billion ($108.4 billion). The public offer followed earlier private approaches and was framed by Paramount as a quicker, more certain alternative to Netflix's recent proposal.

In a formal filing accompanying the offer, Paramount described the proposal's terms and reiterated that it had previously presented the same price in private talks with the WBD board. The SEC filing and tender documents set out the financing commitments and legal framework for the hostile approach.

Employees and press-freedom advocates say the unusual element of this bid is not only its size, but the reported back-channel conversations between Ellison family figures and senior White House aides about possible changes at CNN, including the dismissal of specific anchors disliked by the president. Those private discussions, widely reported in the US press, have raised alarm about political interference in editorial decisions.

What Was Said In Private Talks

People familiar with the matter told reporters that conversations involving Ellison allies and White House officials touched on editorial reshuffles at CNN and the prospect of making the network friendlier to US President Donald Trump.

Some reports specifically named proposals to remove particular presenters and to reconfigure programming. Those revelations came as the Ellisons sought regulatory favour for a high-stakes takeover that would bring cable news under a new corporate parent.

Paramount's own public statements focused strictly on shareholder value. In a press release announcing the tender offer, David Ellison said: 'WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company.' The release made no public reference to CNN's editorial plans.

Civil-society groups, newsroom leaders, and press-freedom watchdogs reacted swiftly. Commentators argued the reports showed how ownership changes can be used to weaponise editorial direction, undermining the independence of a significant news organisation in a highly polarised political climate. Nieman Lab and other media observers described the disclosures as a 'red alert' for press freedom.

The White House has not disputed that it has spoken with potential buyers, saying generally that administration officials regularly meet with business leaders. Paramount and the Ellison family declined to comment beyond their public filings and press statements. Warner Bros. Discovery's board said it would 'carefully review' any approaches, a standard corporate response, while stressing its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Stakes For Newsrooms And Regulators

If Paramount's bid succeeded, it would combine the storied Warner Bros. studio, HBO, and other assets with Paramount's portfolio and leave CNN inside a conglomerate whose most prominent backers include individuals with close ties to the administration. That fusion of entertainment, news, and political proximity is central to why liberal and conservative critics alike have sounded warnings about the concentration of media power.

The takeover would trigger intense regulatory scrutiny not only on antitrust grounds but on national-security and foreign-investment issues, depending on the financing structure.

Paramount's tender offer documentation details the financing commitments and contingencies, signalling the company expects a contested, high-scrutiny process. Meanwhile, Washington politicians from both parties have begun to weigh the political implications for an independent press.

Warner Bros. Discovery's board must decide whether to engage or recommend that shareholders reject the offer. Even if shareholders accept a tender, regulators could impose conditions or block the deal altogether.

The immediate effect of the disclosures has been to draw intense public attention to the ownership question for one of America's largest newsrooms, and to prompt calls for clearer safeguards to guarantee editorial autonomy.