Kristi Noem used a live Newsmax interview in New York on 13 June to claim the US is working to deploy 'gang suppression forces' in Haiti, alarming viewers and reigniting criticism of the former Homeland Security Secretary's judgement and rhetoric.

The appearance marked Noem's return to TV nearly five months after her last broadcast, and just three months after Donald Trump removed her from his cabinet. She was pushed out of the administration in March following leadership failings, spending controversies and bruising congressional scrutiny over a $220 million taxpayer-funded border security ad blitz that put her, on horseback before Mount Rushmore, at the centre of a campaign meant to be about policy rather than personality.

Kristi Noem claims "we've got some gang suppression forces" that will be deployed into Haiti pic.twitter.com/LnmtdkbniG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2026

Kristi Noem's Haiti Remark and 'Gang Suppression Forces'

On Newsmax, Noem was introduced in her new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a position linked to the Trump team's evolving foreign policy approach in the Western Hemisphere. Speaking to host Greta Van Susteren, she sketched out a bleak view of Haiti and suggested Washington was already moving pieces on the ground.

'Haiti is an area that's been a lost cause for a very long [time], but we've got some gang suppression forces that we're working to put into that country and see if we can bring in some stability so we don't face the kind of migration we've seen,' she said.

The phrase 'gang suppression forces' was not defined on air. Noem did not give numbers, timelines or clarify whether she was referring to US personnel, contractors or support for foreign or Haitian units. There was no follow‑up question pressing her for detail, and Newsmax did not provide any additional verification during the segment.

Closing the interview, Van Susteren remarked that Haiti 'needs a lot of help.' Noem nodded and agreed, reiterating the sentiment without expanding on who, exactly, would be supplying this 'help,' under what legal authority or at whose invitation.

Nothing in the broadcast confirmed that any deployment has actually taken place. Beyond Noem's own phrasing, there was no official documentation, no statement from the Pentagon or State Department and no separate confirmation from Haitian authorities. In the absence of corroborating evidence, her claim should be treated with caution.

Kristi Noem slammed for embarrassing mistake after being asked who America's best friend in South America is... as she explains her new job after being fired by Trump https://t.co/cF4COmGUjx — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 13, 2026

Kristi Noem Comments Collide With Haiti Kidnapping Fears

The timing of Noem's remarks collided uneasily with a separate, very real security crisis in Haiti. Viewers watching the Newsmax segment were already digesting reports that James Boyard, an Inspector General of the Haitian National Police, had been abducted in Port‑au‑Prince.

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Boyard, described by local outlets as widely respected, was kidnapped on Thursday 11 June in the Bourdon neighbourhood of the capital by armed men. His wife and six‑year‑old daughter, who holds US citizenship, were also seized. He is the highest‑ranking government security official to be snatched in Haiti in recent years, and a notorious gang leader has been suspected of orchestrating the abduction.

It was this backdrop that coloured the reaction online once Noem's 'gang suppression' line started circulating. One Newsmax viewer wrote on social media: 'This doesn't look good when it's announced that the top police officer in Haiti, who's liked, was kidnapped, really hope America has nothing to do with it.'

There is no evidence at present linking any US activity to Boyard's kidnapping, and no official suggestion that the two are connected. Still, the sheer coincidence of the top cop's abduction and Noem's talk of 'forces' moving into Haiti was enough to set conspiracy antennae twitching among critics already wary of US interference in the Caribbean state.

Backlash Against Kristi Noem and Talk of 'Invasion'

Reaction to Noem herself was deeply personal and often brutal. One commenter, latching onto the visual of her Newsmax appearance, wrote: 'In an administration full of dead-eyed goblins, she is the most dead-eyed. In fairness, she probably just can't make facial expressions.' The insult has quickly become shorthand among some of her detractors for what they see as a cold, unreflective approach to policy.

Others zeroed in on the apparent willingness to discuss what sounded like a quasi‑military move into a sovereign country in such casual terms. 'Why in the world would we invade Haiti?' one viewer asked, responding to the clip as it was reposted across platforms. Another added: 'Why Haiti? We should suppress the gangs in America,' turning Noem's own framing back towards domestic crime and border‑state politics.

A fourth critic dismissed her outright as a 'gibbering toadie,' a phrase that captures the degree of contempt in some corners of the online right and left alike after her fall from cabinet grace.

Kristi Noem claims that her Shield of the Americas is "stronger than NATO" pic.twitter.com/vI04RC7YNI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2026

So far, there has been no public clarification from Noem's team or from Newsmax on what, precisely, she meant by 'gang suppression forces,' whether such plans are formal policy or an aspirational talking point, and who authorised any such move. Without that, the line sits in a grey area, somewhere between early signalling of a hardening approach to Haiti and loose language from a former official keen to project ongoing relevance.

The only hard facts are Noem's own words on camera, the very real kidnapping of Inspector General James Boyard and his family, and a growing unease among viewers who hear talk of 'lost causes' and 'suppression forces' and suspect that, once again, Haiti might be treated as the place where other people's political ambitions are played out.