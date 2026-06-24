A dominatrix who says she maintained a nine-year online relationship with Bryon Noem has claimed that Kristi Noem's transformation into what she described as an 'ICE Barbie' figure may have intensified her husband's fixation on hyper-feminine beauty standards.

The allegation emerged during an interview published by Uncloseted Media on, where Shy Sotomayor discussed her interactions with the husband of the former Homeland Security Secretary.

The ICE Barbie Look

Sotomayor began speaking publicly earlier this year after reports surfaced alleging that Bryon Noem had engaged in feminisation and 'bimbofication' roleplay with multiple sex workers. During her latest interview, she linked those alleged interests to changes she observed in Kristi Noem's public image while serving in high-profile political roles.

According to Sotomayor, Bryon Noem frequently expressed admiration for a particular appearance centred on cosmetic enhancement, glamour and exaggerated femininity. Asked what may have influenced those interests, she pointed directly to Kristi Noem's evolution in the public eye.

'I think kind of the Mar-a-Lago transformation that Kristi went through kind of helped push that forward for himself,' Sotomayor said.

When asked to explain, she added, 'The Botox, the going super blonde, the ICE Barbie look. And generally anybody that I see who's really trying to get close to either the MAGA side or the red side, they really go through this big beauty transformation to appeal to the men on that side.'

Sotomayor then made her most direct claim, suggesting that Kristi Noem's appearance may have influenced Bryon Noem's own fantasies.

'I really felt like with Kristi doing that on her part, because she did quite the transformation. And I think it really pushed him to become obsessive over pretty girls and maybe even fantasising about being a pretty girl.'

Kristi Noem's Government Role Looms Over The Claims

Sotomayor saw a contradiction between Bryon Noem's alleged private interests and his wife's public record.

Kristi Noem served as Governor of South Dakota before becoming Secretary of Homeland Security, overseeing agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During the interview, Sotomayor repeatedly referenced policies associated with Noem that affected transgender Americans and LGBTQ communities.

Sotomayor claimed Bryon Noem privately discussed desires related to feminisation and transitioning while publicly supporting his wife's political positions.

'I knew that he was in my DMs saying, "Oh, I wanna be trans, bimbo, I want to get hair implants, I wanna get breast implants, I wanna do all of this kind of transitioning",' she said.

The dominatrix stopped short of declaring that Bryon Noem is transgender, stressing that only he could define his own identity. However, she said she would not be surprised if he eventually described himself that way.

The political dimension became more pronounced because of Kristi Noem's position in government. Sotomayor said she grew increasingly uncomfortable maintaining contact while policies affecting transgender people and sex workers were being debated nationally.

Fear And Hypocrisy Allegations

One of the more striking moments in the interview concerned Sotomayor's claim that she feared being discovered while Kristi Noem was leading the Department of Homeland Security.

She recounted an occasion when she was on the phone with Bryon Noem and heard a woman she believed was Kristi Noem asking who he was speaking to.

'That's a woman,' Sotomayor recalled thinking when she heard the voice.

Read more 10 Photos of Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem: How They Met and Latest Controversies 10 Photos of Kristi Noem and Bryon Noem: How They Met and Latest Controversies

The experience left her shaken. As a sex worker with a Hispanic surname living in Colorado, she said Kristi Noem's position overseeing immigration enforcement heightened her concerns.

'If she has any inkling of who I am, what I look like, let alone my name or number, she can find me. She's the head of ICE,' Sotomayor said.

Throughout the interview, she returned repeatedly to what she viewed as hypocrisy. She argued that Bryon Noem's alleged interests in feminisation, transgender identity and sex work stood in tension with policies she associates with his wife's political career.

'I think I would just call him a hypocrite,' she said. 'It's sad that he feels like he can have all of these sexual fantasies and get off on this sexual fantasy of having a trans body and becoming a woman.'

The Aftermath of Bryon Noem's Leaked Fetish

About three months after the original 'bimbofication' allegations emerged, the controversy shifted from the leaked photos themselves to questions about whether Bryon Noem had actually stopped engaging with the online fetish community. Several outlets reported that he allegedly entered a recovery programme connected to Pure Desire Ministries, a Christian organisation focused on addiction and relationship counselling. However, subsequent reporting suggested he may not have completed the programme.

The story intensified again in June when Sotomayor claimed Bryon Noem continued contacting her even after the scandal became public. She alleged that he sent her a message saying, 'I've been a really bad boy,' and attempted to resume conversations despite media backlash.

The fallout also expanded beyond personal embarrassment. Commentators, former intelligence officials, and media figures raised concerns that the alleged use of business accounts, real names and long-running communications with sex workers could have created potential security vulnerabilities while Kristi Noem served in senior government positions.

Meanwhile, Kristi Noem herself has said very little directly about the allegations involving her husband. Through a spokesperson, Noem said she was 'devastated' and that 'the family was blindsided by this', while asking for 'privacy and prayers at the time.'