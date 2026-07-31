A growing divide has emerged within Joe Rogan's circle after two prominent figures delivered blistering criticism of Donald Trump during a podcast discussion, comparing the atmosphere at his rallies to the rise of Adolf Hitler and suggesting some supporters would unquestioningly follow his orders.

Joe Rogan's Allies Deliver Their Strongest Criticism Yet

The controversy began during a conversation featuring UFC fighter Sean Strickland and podcast host Sean Ryan, both of whom have previously been associated with audiences that overlap with Rogan's fanbase.

Speaking about his experience attending a Trump rally, Strickland claimed the atmosphere left a lasting impression.

'I could definitely see how Hitler happened. I'm not joking to you,' he said. 'If Trump said go grab a gun and go do anything, they would do it.'

Ryan agreed with the assessment, describing the movement as 'a cult' before adding that people should never place absolute faith in political leaders.

The exchange quickly spread across social media because both men have previously appealed to conservative audiences. Their comments also marked one of the sharpest public criticisms of Trump from personalities often linked to the broader Rogan sphere.

Podcast host Kyle Kulinski argued that such language would once have been dismissed by many conservative commentators.

'When you go to a Trump rally, it makes you question the sanity of everybody,' he quoted during his analysis, pointing to the remarks made by Strickland.

Joe Rogan Faces Fresh Questions Over His Silence

Kulinski argued that several personalities who previously supported Trump have become increasingly critical, including comedian Andrew Schulz and Tim Dillon.

According to the commentator, Rogan now appears to be one of the few major figures within that circle who has not made a similar shift.

The podcast suggested Rogan's continued communication with Trump and Vice President JD Vance has contributed to perceptions that he remains politically aligned with the administration.

Kulinski claimed Rogan has maintained contact with Trump while continuing to host influential political and business figures on his programme. He argued that Rogan has been noticeably quieter on controversies involving the President than some of his friends.

Those observations remain the opinion of the podcast host, and Rogan has not publicly stated that he has abandoned or endorsed every policy pursued by the current administration.

Podcast Questions Rogan's Position on Trump

Throughout the episode, Kulinski argued that Rogan's evolving political position has surprised many long-time listeners.

He claimed Rogan had previously presented himself as politically independent while often criticising both major US parties. However, Kulinski suggested that recent events have led others within Rogan's circle to take a much stronger stance against Trump than Rogan himself.

The host also questioned why Rogan has not devoted greater attention to several controversies involving Trump that critics continue to debate.

Kulinski concluded that Rogan's close relationships with influential political and business figures may have affected how willing he is to publicly criticise the President, although he offered no direct evidence beyond Rogan's public appearances and reported contacts.

The podcast ended by arguing that the remarks from Strickland and Ryan illustrate a wider shift taking place among some conservative commentators and online personalities.