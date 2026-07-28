A 36-second clip filmed on a New York City subway train has become one of the most talked-about videos in America this week after it appeared to show a white woman enduring sustained harassment from a group of Black passengers before hurling a racial slur at them as she stepped off.

The footage, uploaded to X, garnered more than 2.4 million views within days. It has since split opinion online, with some accusing the woman's defenders of excusing racism and others insisting the group who taunted her bore just as much responsibility for how the encounter ended.

What the Viral Subway Video Shows

According to the X user who first shared the clip, the video captures what the user called 'the number one trend in America' this week. The footage shows a white woman being harassed inside the train by a group of Black passengers, who can be heard directing insults at her throughout the journey.

The woman remained silent throughout, giving no visible reaction as the abuse continued. It was only as the train doors were closing, after she had stepped onto the platform, that she turned back and told them 'You n*****s.'

The reaction inside the carriage was immediate. Passengers who had been taunting her became furious, shouting back and attempting to force the closing doors open, though the train had already begun to pull away.

هذا المقطع ترند رقم واحد الان في امريكا (نيويورك)



تعرضت فتاه بيضاء للمضايقه داخل القطار من قبل مجموعه من السود، صبرت وسكتت ولا ردت وهي تتعرض للاهــ، ـانات



نزلت من القطار وانتظرت لين الباب بيقفل وقالت لهم '' يازنـ ـوج''، شوف كيف كانت رده فعلهم؟ pic.twitter.com/pxv2AoJELx — Theo | ✗𝑜 (@11NON6) July 27, 2026

Social Media Reactions Split Between Outrage and Sympathy

Reactions beneath the clip are anything but unanimous. One commenter accused the woman's supporters of effectively cheering on the use of a racial slur, asking bluntly whether people were 'celebrating racists now'.

A second, larger camp pushed back, arguing the group who filmed had provoked the confrontation from the outset and questioning why a woman who 'remained silent while they bullied her' should be expected to stay quiet indefinitely. Some Black commenters voiced support for the woman, with one writing 'I'm black but I really love how this queen served them cold... Love it.'

Others focused less on blame and more on timing, puzzling over why she waited until the very last second, with the closing doors between her and the group, before responding. Several commenters described the timing as 'calculated', with one adding she had 'waited for the right moment' to respond.

Y'all celebrating racists now? — Justus Musili (@JustusMusili) July 28, 2026

Can anyone tell me how black can call someone white b1tch and when white people call them n1gger they try to act like they are victims? — pedr11i (@Pedr11i) July 28, 2026

They deserved to be called whatever she said after closing the doors. Maybe this word was invented especially for this type of person. — Abhishek Anand Tiwari (@MAbhishekAnand) July 28, 2026

Black Individuals Accused of Racism in Separate Viral Incidents

The subway row lands amid a string of unrelated cases in which Black individuals have themselves faced racism accusations. In one widely shared video, a Black woman was filmed threatening to call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on staff at a pizza shop after concluding they looked Mexican rather than 'pure Italian'.

A separate clip showed a Black pastor directing a companion to 'call ICE' on a Spanish-speaking woman during a row over a parking space outside his church. The pastor later apologised publicly, insisting there was 'no racist bone in my body'.

'I apologise for using that trigger word ICE', he said. I hope that everyone will forgive me for using that word.'

Both incidents have fuelled a broader debate over how immigration enforcement is being invoked in everyday disputes and whether accusations of racism are being applied consistently regardless of who is making them.

The subway footage has yet to be independently verified, and neither the woman nor the group of passengers has been formally identified.