The Department of Homeland Security has instructed Customs and Border Protection to remove any videos still featuring former Secretary Kristi Noem from airports and other ports of entry. The order comes four months after Noem was ousted from the role.

An email sent to CBP last week, obtained by HuffPost, saw current Secretary Markwayne Mullin's office ask the agency to confirm whether any Noem videos were still playing. The email instructed staff to act quickly if that was the case.

What the Email Said

According to the email, Mullin's office asked CBP to report back on the status of the videos. It went on to say, 'If so, please kindly remove them as soon as possible and provide confirmation of removal.'

The request marks one of several steps Mullin has taken to reshape the department's public-facing image since replacing Noem. He has also ordered the removal of 'Protect the Homeland' branding from department vehicles in favour of a less conspicuous approach to immigration enforcement.

A Campaign Under Scrutiny

Noem had featured prominently in videos and adverts throughout her tenure, including a campaign reported to have cost $220 million that showed her riding a horse near Mount Rushmore. Lawmakers questioned the spending at the time, and Noem told them the campaign had been signed off by President Donald Trump.

Trump fired Noem shortly afterwards. Days later, framed photographs of the former secretary that had hung inside CBP facilities were taken down.

Mullin's Confirmation

Mullin was confirmed as the ninth secretary of Homeland Security in a 54-45 Senate vote on 23 March 2026 and was sworn in by Trump the following day, having previously served Oklahoma for three years in the Senate and ten years in the House.

His nomination followed weeks of bipartisan criticism of Noem's leadership. Federal agents had killed two US citizens during immigration enforcement operations, including 37-year-old Alex Pretti, whose death Noem described as the result of 'domestic terrorism,' a characterisation that drew criticism from both parties.

Two Senate Democrats, John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich, ultimately backed Mullin's confirmation. Heinrich said in a statement that Mullin was 'not someone who can simply be bullied into changing his views.'

Videos Pulled Over Shutdown Row

Noem also appeared in adverts warning undocumented immigrants against entering the United States. During a government shutdown triggered by a funding dispute over immigration enforcement, several airports declined to air a video of Noem blaming Democrats for the standoff, which had left TSA staff without pay.

Airport officials said the video risked breaching the Hatch Act, which bars federal civilian employees from engaging in partisan political activity while on duty.

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Wider Policy Reversals

Since taking over, Mullin has reversed a Noem-era rule requiring her personal sign-off on any departmental contract or grant worth more than $100,000. He has also scaled back plans to convert warehouses into immigration detention facilities, including in New Jersey, where he pledged during his confirmation hearing to visit the affected community himself.

ICE training has also been returned to its previous standard, and Mullin has said he wants FEMA restructured rather than eliminated, breaking from proposals floated elsewhere in the administration.

DHS has not said whether additional Noem-era materials, including signage or printed materials at other facilities, will also be reviewed for removal. Mullin's office has not set a timeline for CBP's response to last week's request.