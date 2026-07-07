A Seattle couple who spent years clearing their cars, student loans, and credit cards have now sunk about $278,000 (£208,500) into a coffee shop and bakery that has not yet served a customer. When they called a finance show for reassurance, they did not get it.

Denise, who said she had worked in education for two decades, phoned The Ramsey Show with her husband to ask whether the couple should borrow still more to finish the build. Presenter Dave Ramsey, alongside co-host Rachel Cruze, told them they had 'made a mess'.

The pair, married for 18 years, had followed Ramsey's debt-free method after taking one of his courses about 10 years ago. They had paid off their cars, their student loans, and their credit cards, Denise said, leaving only the mortgage on their home.

Then came the business. They signed a lease, brought in partners on a 50/50 split, and started the fit-out. The build-out alone, before any equipment or staff, ran to $183,000 (£137,250), which swallowed nearly all of their savings.

To buy equipment and cover opening costs, they drew a $95,000 (£71,250) home equity line of credit, or HELOC, against their house. It still was not enough, Denise conceded, and they had started looking at further loans.

Ramsey did the sum out loud. 'You're $300,000 in the hole,' he said, noting the shop had yet to open.

What $278,000 Buys in the Coffee Shop Business

The figure is striking against the going rate. Independent cafes in the United States typically cost between $80,000 (£60,000) and $300,000 (£225,000) to open, industry estimates suggest. The couple's outlay already sat near the top of that range, and by their own account they were still short.

Undercapitalisation, rather than weak coffee, is what trips up most new food businesses. Owners routinely underestimate startup costs and run dry before trade builds.

Denise pushed back. The coffee shop and bakery was 'very loved' in its neighbourhood, she said, and hospitality was familiar ground. She pointed to a restaurant the couple had backed as minority owners in 2022, which she said 'did very well'.

Ramsey was unconvinced. He questioned how they had misjudged the cost so badly, comparing them to a staff member who keeps coming back for more money. 'I'd fire you for incompetence,' he said. His main charge was that they had spent without a plan, producing no proforma, no inventory list, and no projection of what it would take to start generating cash. 'You just keep spending money like you're in Congress and you're still not even open,' he said.

Why Ramsey Urged the Couple Against More Debt

He then put a ceiling on where the spending could end. 'You're going to be half a million dollars into this business,' he told Denise, pointing to the odds in hospitality and claiming 80% of restaurants close within five years.

That figure overstates it. US Bureau of Labor Statistics data on the accommodation and food services sector shows roughly half of new establishments shut within five years, still one of the tougher survival rates in small business.

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The bigger risk sat with the loan. A HELOC is secured against the home, so the family house is on the line if the venture fails. Ramsey has warned against such borrowing for years, arguing a business setback can cost people the roof over their heads.

His sharpest point turned on the couple's own record. They had worked to clear their debts, only to take on fresh borrowing for the shop. 'Why? So we could go back in debt and call it a dream,' he said, describing the plan as turning 'your dream into a nightmare, kid.'

He stopped short of telling them to abandon it. He would not have taken on the debt himself, he said, and would not now advise more. 'No, I would not have done any of this,' he said, before wishing them luck in opening the doors and recovering what they could.

Denise said she had rung in despite her husband's reluctance, telling the hosts he had warned that Ramsey would advise against it. By the end of the call, both presenters had sided with him.