Jennifer Aniston is said to have paused wedding plans with boyfriend Jim Curtis in Los Angeles this year and, according to a report, has delivered a clear ultimatum about their future together, fuelling speculation that the couple may be heading for a split.

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The report, from Star, arrives after a fast-moving first year for the pair. The Friends star, 57, and Curtis, 50, a former Wall Street trader turned hypnotherapist and 'spiritual educator', moved from private dates to public declarations of affection in less than six months, with insiders previously saying an intimate wedding in Greece was already under discussion. This latest version of events paints a different picture, one shaped by logistics, distance and tough decisions about where they actually want to build a life.

Wedding Plans Put On Ice

According to Star, people close to the actress say talk of an imminent wedding has now been shelved. One source told the outlet that Aniston still sees Curtis as the man she wants to 'grow old with,' but has made it clear that marriage is not on the cards for now.

'Right now there's no room in her schedule for a wedding,' the source claimed. 'She wants it to be special and not rushed. Jen's had to tell Jim in no uncertain terms 'I can't marry you' — not right now, anyway.'

The slowdown has reportedly pleased some people in her circle, who are said to have felt the relationship was moving too quickly. After less than a year of dating, friends were allegedly uneasy about talk of vows and Greek ceremonies, viewing it as 'too much, too soon.' None of those concerns has been raised on the record, and neither Aniston nor Curtis has commented publicly on any engagement plans, so the claims remain unverified.

What is not in dispute is how busy Aniston's work life has become. She has previously described herself as 'a bit of a workaholic,' and sources point to her commitments to Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, now filming its fifth season, along with other projects and her LolaVie haircare line. In that context, the suggestion that 'the wedding can wait, but many of these work projects cannot' feels less like spin and more like a practical reality.

Where Do We Live?

Beneath the romance, the most persistent issue appears to be geography. Star reports that Aniston and Curtis have gone back and forth over whether she will relocate full time to New York, where his career and his teenage son are based. So far, she is said to have resisted.

'She likes it there but in a small doses capacity. L.A. is where she feels most settled, so it's hard for her to give up everything she knows and loves,' the source said.

Curtis, whose third self-help book The Book of Possibility: Release, Align, Become is due out in September, has long been rooted on the East Coast. Aniston's life, by contrast, revolves around Bel Air, her dogs, a close-knit Los Angeles friendship circle and a West Coast production world that still centres on her. The couple have reportedly looked for compromise, with Curtis listing his 1,200-square-foot Manhattan condo for $1.525 million in January, before the pair were spotted apartment-hunting on the Upper East Side the following month.

For Aniston, though, a bi-coastal compromise is not a small matter. Her 2017 split from second husband Justin Theroux, 54, was widely reported to have been shaped in part by the same issue, with Entertainment Tonight quoting a source who described their inability to agree on where to live as 'a major issue.' He moved between coasts. She did not. That history makes her reported reluctance to repeat the pattern feel less like hesitation and more like experience.

Money, Marriage And Past Wounds

There is also the question of money, which is impossible to ignore in any possible third marriage for a star with an estimated $320 million to protect. According to Star, Aniston's advisers want any future legal union to be backed by a strict prenup covering her property, production deals, residuals, beauty brand and endorsements.

'Her business team would not countenance a new marriage without some form of protection,' the source said, adding that while Aniston agrees in principle, she is wary of how such a hard contract may be received by a man who presents himself as a healer rather than a Hollywood insider.

'Jim has to deal with that scenario or forget about a wedding ever happening — whether it's now or down the line,' the insider added, although the same source suggested that with the wedding on hold, serious prenup discussions have also been delayed.

Taken together, the reported ultimatum sounds less like a dramatic threat and more like a firm set of boundaries: no move to New York that leaves her unhappy, no rushed vows to suit a storyline, and no giving up legal protection she believes she has earned.

Still Close, But On Different Timetables

Despite the reported tension, no source says the relationship has ended. Aniston has spoken warmly of Curtis, calling him 'very special, very normal and very kind' in an interview with Elle and praising his work helping people move from 'trauma and stagnation into clarity.'

Curtis has described their bond in almost spiritual terms, telling Lewis Howes' The School of Greatness podcast in December that they share a 'soul connection' and a 'loving kindness that is greater' than ordinary romance. On Ced With Intention he said couples must 'do the repair' after arguments instead of retreating into silence and admitted they have 'little things flare up.'

Those flare-ups now seem to involve more than domestic frustration: work, cities, lawyers, old scars and friends. Sources quoted by Star say some in their circle are beginning to wonder whether Aniston wants to marry again; she has previously told Allure, 'Never say never, but I don't have any interest' when asked about remarrying.

For now, neither Aniston's nor Curtis's representatives have commented, and there is no official confirmation of a split, a cancelled engagement or a relocation. Until further verification, dramatic claims about ultimatums and cold feet remain unverified and should be treated cautiously.