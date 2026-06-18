US student loan balances remained mostly flat in Q1 at $1.66 trillion, but delinquency rates surged to 10.3% sequentially from 9.6% in Q4 amid rising inflation and energy prices, jobs market volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty.

As Americans navigate low wage growth rates and the rising prices of essentials and gas, many who carry federal student debt and studied in a college that engaged in misconduct are receiving notifications for a total forgiveness of their outstanding debts. This move could come as a major relief for many US households.

The Project on Predatory Student Lending (PPSL), the organisation that represented borrowers in the Sweet v. McMahon case, confirmed last week that the US Department of Education had started sending automatic forgiveness notifications to borrowers who attended a college accused of misconduct.

The lawsuit involves 164,000 student loan borrowers who attended one of the over 150 colleges the Education Department has identified as very likely to have engaged in misconduct.

36,000 Borrowers Receive Notification to Date

Around 36,000 US federal student loan borrowers who applied for loan forgiveness because they attended a non-Exhibit C school have received a notice of full forgiveness by 15th June if they had applied for a loan discharge through the borrower defense program between 23rd June 2022 and 16th November 2022, or if they didn't receive a decision about their forgiveness from the Department by 15th April of this year.

Furthermore, around 41,000 borrowers who had applied for loan forgiveness in the 2022 timeframe are not likely to see their outstanding debts forgiven because they did not attend the US colleges listed for misconduct.

While some post-class members are seeing their loans being discharged, many are also witnessing unexpected changes to their balances, which is nothing to worry about, as it is a part of the normal discharge process.

The automatic forgiveness stems from a 2019 lawsuit, alleging that the Education Department delayed processing of many borrower defense claims. At the same time, the Department failed to clear its borrower defense applications backlog, which resulted in the automatic forgiveness ruling.

Have You Received Your Debt Forgiveness Letter?

Note that the Education Department had until 15 June to send these automatic loan forgiveness notices. However, those who are eligible for the settlement and yet to receive the notice can take several steps to track the status of the loan discharge.

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Make sure to check all email inboxes as well as spam, junk, and even deleted filters for messages from the Education Department, which usually from 'noreply@studentaid.gov.'

If your contact information is outdated, ensure it is updated with the latest details in your Federal Student Aid account.

As a last resort, drop an email to the concerned legal organisation at 'info@ppsl.org' with your name, email, borrower defense number, and application date for the latest update on your student loan status.

Note that final loan forgiveness could come within a year of receiving the automatic notice, and any payments made while borrower defense applications were pending will be refunded, according to PPSL.