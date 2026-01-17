Presenters Ant and Dec issued an apology over a promotional video for their podcast after facing backlash for potentially insensitive imagery that may be triggering to people who struggle with their mental health. The controversial opening shot showed a pair of feet dangling above the ground, which netizens characterised as evoking 'suicide imagery'.

The duo released a statement on Saturday apologising for the controversial promo video for their podcast, 'Hangin' Out with Ant and Dec', which was set to launch this month. Following their apology, they deleted the controversial video, which was shared on both Instagram and X. The opening shot would later show the pair pegged to a clothesline.

Public Backlash

'We did not mean to cause any offence with this promo video, and we are sorry if we upset anyone,' said the pair. 'We have taken on board the comments and have deleted the video.'

Katie Waissel, a former contestant on 'X Factor' as well as a mental health advocate, was among those who criticised the clip. Waissel called the clip 'triggering, insensitive, and frankly reckless to push out as "entertainment"'. Waissel said the veteran presenting duo 'had a clear duty to act responsibly'.

'I'm going to be blunt because this "creative direction" is genuinely sickening and deeply disappointing,' said Waissel. 'This opening visual of feet suspended above the ground is not a harmless "play on words," the suicide imagery is impossible to ignore. Whoever signed this off as a marketing concept either didn't think for a second about the real-world impact, or simply didn't care.'

Other netizens echoed similar sentiments toward the video.

'Very poor taste that. That is intentional to grab attention,' one commenter said. 'Ant and Dec already have a huge following, why ruin their own reputation to promote a podcast'

'I knew immediately what the problem with this was before I even looked at the comments. What on earth?' said another netizen.

The New Podcast

Ant and Dec are joining the many celebrities who have started podcasts since the platform's boom. Fans of the pair can expect them to answer questions, react to messages from listeners, and talk about their lives. The new podcast is under their Belta Box brand, covering YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

'We asked our audience if we did a podcast, what would they like it to be about, and they said we just want you guys to hang out,' said Dec. 'So that's what we're doing! Ant and I don't get to hang out as much as we used to, so it's perfect for us.'

Belta Box will be playing classic clips from their early careers as well as 'new digital formats.'

Extended ITV Deal

The presenter duo have also signed a three-year extension with ITV, extending their tenure with the network through 2028. This would mark 30 years after they first joined the channel to host 'SM:TV.'

'And & Dec's impact upon the world of live entertainment is unrivalled, with their triumphant partnership reigning supreme over three decades,' said ITV media and entertainment managing director Kevin Lygo. 'This new three-year working relationship marks an exciting new chapter with ITV, which I have no doubt will be full of yet more unmissable entertainment.'

For 2026, Ant and Dec will be in the new seasons of 'Ant & Dec's Limitless Win,' 'Britain's Got Talent,' 'I'm a Celebrity South Africa,' and 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'