A former civilian employee at Fort Bragg has been charged under the Espionage Act after she spoke to a journalist about alleged sexual harassment and race-based discrimination inside Delta Force, the US Army's most secretive counterterrorism unit.

On 8 April 2026, the FBI arrested Courtney Williams, 40, of Wagram, North Carolina. A federal grand jury indicted her the same day on a charge of unlawfully transmitting national defence information to a journalist, in alleged violation of 18 U.S.C. § 793(d) of the 1917 Espionage Act. According to the Department of Justice press release, Williams worked for a Special Military Unit (SMU) at Fort Bragg from 2010 to 2016 and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

The journalist at the centre of the case, investigative reporter Seth Harp, has publicly identified Williams as a whistleblower who exposed a culture of gender discrimination and sexual harassment within Delta Force, and called the prosecution 'a vindictive act of retaliation, plain and simple.'

The Indictment: What Federal Prosecutors Allege

Court documents allege that between 2022 and 2025, Williams communicated repeatedly with a journalist via telephone and text messages. According to the DOJ, those communications comprised more than ten hours of phone calls and over 180 messages. Prosecutors allege that some of the statements Williams made to the journalist contained information that US Army officials later classified as SECRET, specifically relating to the 'tactics, techniques, and procedures' of the Mission Support Troop, the unit within the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) that managed cover identities for operatives.

The indictment also alleges Williams made unauthorised disclosures of national defence information via her social media accounts. On the day the journalist's book and companion article were published, prosecutors say Williams texted the journalist that she was 'concerned about the amount of classified information being disclosed,' adding: 'I thought things I was telling you so you could have a better general understanding of how the [SMU] was set up or operated would not be published.'

The DOJ alleges that in a separate message to a third party, Williams wrote: 'I might actually get arrested, and I don't even get a free copy of the book.' When asked later how she knew she might face legal consequences, she allegedly replied: 'I have known my entire career. They tell you every day, 100 times a day.' Williams was arraigned before the Eastern District of North Carolina and was ordered held pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 13 April 2026. She faces up to ten years in federal prison if convicted.

The Fort Bragg Cartel, Delta Force, and the Harassment Williams Alleged

Although the journalist is not named in the criminal complaint, the details correspond precisely to the work of Seth Harp, an investigative reporter and contributing editor at Rolling Stone who is also a lawyer and former Army Reserve officer. Harp published 'The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces' through Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in August 2025. The book examines alleged drug trafficking, unsolved murders, and systemic misconduct within special operations circles at the base.

Courtney Williams is a veteran, a mother, and a patriotic American. She has committed no crime. Trump's unhinged DOJ will not even say what "classified information" she allegedly leaked. Her arrest and imprisonment is an outrage. FREE COURTNEY WILLIAMS pic.twitter.com/ZnX5QaQcU1 — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) April 9, 2026

Alongside the book's release on 12 August 2025, Politico Magazine published Harp's article titled 'My Life Became a Living Hell: One Woman's Career in Delta Force, the Army's Most Elite Unit.' In that piece, Williams is named on the record and recounts being sexually harassed by superiors within the unit, including alleged shoulder massages, lewd comments about her body, and being propositioned for sex. She told Harp the atmosphere was demeaning to women: 'It was like they were trying to herd cattle. Or take care of a bunch of children.'

Williams had previously filed grievances with the Army Special Operations Command inspector general and lodged a discrimination claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). According to the Politico article, those complaints triggered retaliation and ultimately the suspension of her security clearance following an internal investigation in 2015 and 2016. She left the SMU in 2016 and is reported to have reached a settlement with the military.

Harp's Defence of Williams and the Press Freedom Dimension

In a public statement issued on 8 April 2026, Harp rejected the government's framing of Williams as a security threat. He said Williams 'is a courageous whistleblower who exposed rampant gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the US Army's Delta Force' and that she went on record 'because her actions were entirely above-board, legitimate, and admirable.' Harp specifically took issue with the selective nature of the prosecution, noting that former Delta Force operators routinely discuss operational matters on podcasts and YouTube programmes without facing charges.

Read more Former Fort Bragg Employee Faces Possible Arrest Over Classified Leaks as Court Papers Reveal Abuse Claims Former Fort Bragg Employee Faces Possible Arrest Over Classified Leaks as Court Papers Reveal Abuse Claims

In his Democracy Now! interview recorded in August 2025, shortly after the book's release, Harp detailed his broader findings on Special Forces involvement in drug trafficking and murder at Fort Bragg. Following Williams's arrest, he expanded on that critique in a written statement, arguing that 'the perpetrators of half a dozen murders involving Fort Bragg soldiers involved in the drug trade have gone entirely unsolved,' while the FBI expended resources monitoring his communications.

Reason magazine, which obtained and reviewed the indictment, reported that prosecutors allege Williams sent Harp a USB drive that 'likely contained' classified data. Harp disputes this, saying the drive contained a copy of her EEOC case documents. The government has not publicly identified which specific passages in 'The Fort Bragg Cartel' it regards as containing classified national defence information beyond the general category of SMU tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Courtney Williams spent six years inside one of the most secretive units in the US military, filed formal complaints about the way women were treated there, and has now been charged under a 108-year-old law for telling a journalist what she witnessed.