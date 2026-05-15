The hunt for Monica Elfriede Witt has intensified as federal authorities refocus on one of the most significant counterintelligence breaches in recent American history. A former US Air Force officer with high-level security clearances, Witt allegedly defected to Iran and handed over classified national defence secrets to a foreign adversary.

Her disappearance and subsequent alignment with Tehran have triggered a global search that remains active years after her initial flight. Today, the FBI is raising the stakes, offering a hefty reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to her apprehension.

Who Is Monica Elfriede Witt? Intelligence Specialist Turned Defector

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Monica Elfriede Witt was born in El Paso, Texas, and built a career founded on specialised linguistic and intelligence skills. She served in the United States Air Force from 1997 until 2008, where she was trained as a cryptologic linguist. During her tenure, she focused on Middle Eastern affairs and gained proficiency in Farsi, a skill that would later facilitate her relocation to Iran.

After leaving the military, Witt worked as a defence contractor, maintaining her access to highly sensitive information. In 2012, she converted to Islam and was associated with Marzieh Hashemi, a suspected Iran operative in America. It was during this period that her loyalty to the United States reportedly began to fracture.

She eventually moved to Iran in 2013, after which she was officially charged with espionage for her role in assisting a foreign government. According to reports, she uses several aliases, including Fatemah Zahra and Narges Witt.

At present, there is no clear information about her whereabouts or her family in the US, per Hindustan Times.

The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for apprehension of Monica Witt, 47, a former U.S. service member indicted on charges of espionage and giving national defense information to Iran. https://t.co/5LJ9ZKyca9



Witt is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist and special… pic.twitter.com/rVEnPneOm8 — Eva Knott (@EvaKnott) May 14, 2026

Why the Former Agent Was Charged With Espionage

Then-Assistant Attorney General John Demers indicted her in 2019, alleging that she was targeted and recruited by Iran. The United States Department of Justice alleges that Witt's betrayal involved the disclosure of a classified military programme.

Federal prosecutors claim she provided Iranian intelligence services with sensitive details regarding US counterintelligence operations and the identities of former colleagues. This information reportedly allowed Iranian agents to target her former peers via social media and 'spear-phishing' campaigns.

Her cooperation with Tehran followed her attendance at several conferences hosted by the New Horizon Organization, an entity known for promoting anti-Western sentiment. Authorities believe Witt was recruited during these events, eventually providing the Iranian government with a 'target package' of American intelligence personnel. This breach compromised the safety of numerous undercover operatives and their ongoing missions.

FBI Offers £154,000 Reward for Information Leading to Apprehension

In a bid to bring the fugitive to justice, the FBI Washington Field Office recently announced a significant financial incentive. A reward of £154,000 ($200,000) is now being offered for information that leads directly to the arrest of Monica Elfreide Witt. Officials hope this substantial sum will encourage individuals with knowledge of her current whereabouts to come forward.

The FBI has categorised Witt as a high-threat fugitive who remains a significant risk to national security. She is believed to be residing in Iran, where she continues to operate under the protection of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Despite the challenges of extraditing a suspect from a non-cooperative nation, the bureau maintains that it will use every available resource to ensure she faces trial.

The intelligence community views Witt's actions as a cold-blooded betrayal of her oath. While her current life in Tehran remains largely shielded from public view, the legal case against her stands as a warning to those with access to state secrets. The US government continues to work with international partners to monitor her movements and disrupt any further intelligence-gathering activities she may be conducting on behalf of Iran.