Thousands of Australians who paid to see conservative commentator Candace Owens are now caught in the fallout of a collapsed speaking tour that has left a trail of financial devastation.

The promoter behind the event, Rocksman, has entered liquidation with a bank account balance of just 21 cents, effectively ending any hope of refunds for the 15,000 ticket holders who purchased seats. For the fans who bought tickets, the verdict is bleak: Rocksman lacks the funds even to commence legal action to recover lost money.

A Tour That Never Happened

Owen's planned 2024 Australian tour had already become politically combustible before tickets were even scanned. The conservative commentator was denied a visa by the Australian government, which argued she had the 'capacity to incite discord'. Australia's High Court later upheld that decision in October, effectively ending any prospect of the events going ahead.

By then, tickets had reportedly sold in huge numbers.

Joel Jammal, head of Turning Point Australia and one of the tour sponsors, told The Guardian, estimated roughly 15,000 tickets had been purchased. Prices reportedly started at AUD 95 and climbed as high as AUD 1,500 for VIP access. Even conservatively calculated, the tour appears to have generated well over AUD 1.4 million in sales.

Yet creditors now face the likelihood that little, if any, of that money will ever be recovered.

Liquidation documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission show Rocksman entered liquidation in December with virtually no funds remaining. Liquidator David Sampson concluded the company had no insurance capable of covering the cancellation and insufficient assets to repay creditors, including ticket holders.

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Owens Claims She Was Also Misled

Owens' team insists they were not aware how dire the company's finances had become.

A spokesperson for Owens said Rocksman had promised to cover substantial legal expenses connected to challenging the visa refusal in court. Instead, the spokesperson alleged that Owens and her team incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal costs and extended loans to the promoter to facilitate refunds.

'Right up until the last day, they were still promising us that refunds were just around the corner,' the spokesperson claimed.

The spokesperson also said Owens only discovered Rocksman had entered liquidation after media reports earlier this year. That claim raises awkward questions about how the operation was being run internally and who actually knew the company's financial position. The liquidator's report paints a troubling picture.

According to the filing, preliminary investigations suggest Rocksman may have traded while insolvent. Sampson identified debts exceeding AUD 760,000 owed to creditors, including employees and ticket buyers. He also flagged approximately AUD 385,000 in transactions that could potentially qualify as 'unreasonable director-related transactions'.

Further investigations are still required to determine whether any funds can be clawed back.

The Political Network Behind The Events

The collapse did not emerge from nowhere. Rocksman sat inside a broader ecosystem of Australian conservative activism and right-wing speaking tours that have grown increasingly ambitious in recent years.

The company was directed by George Zacharia, who has not publicly commented despite repeated media requests. But the tour itself involved several figures already well known in Australia's conservative political circuit.

Damien Costas, a former South Australian Liberal Party staffer, reportedly helped arrange elements of the Owens tour. Costas previously organised tours involving figures such as Nigel Farage and Milo Yiannopoulos. Some succeeded. Others collapsed amid visa controversies and financial turmoil.

Jammal and Costas also helped launch Turning Point Australia, the local offshoot linked to Charlie Kirk's American conservative youth organisation. The pair later organised a tour for Donald Trump Jr, which faced delays and was eventually cancelled, with many ticket holders reportedly receiving refunds after months of uncertainty.

In the case of Owens' cancelled Australian appearances, the structure appears to have collapsed completely.

Creditors Left Waiting

Among those still owed money is bullion dealer As Good As Gold, which sponsored the tour. Co-director Jarrad Panes said the company was expecting repayment of an AUD 80,000 sponsorship contribution, but it never arrived.

'It's like, what have you done with all of this money?' Panes said.

The liquidator's report also found Rocksman failed to properly maintain and reconcile financial records, potentially breaching Australia's Corporations Act. Sampson indicated he would refer those concerns to regulators.

For frustrated ticket holders, though, the regulatory language offers little comfort. The report ultimately concluded that Rocksman lacked the financial resources even to pursue legal action that might recover lost funds for creditors.