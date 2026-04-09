A former Fort Bragg employee has been charged with leaking classified defence information to a journalist, federal prosecutors confirmed. Courtney Williams, who worked as a civilian operational support technician at the North Carolina army base from 2010 to 2016, held top secret clearance during her employment.

Court documents allege that between 2022 and 2025 she shared sensitive information that was later used in a book and magazine article reporting on the base, raising concerns over national security.

Allegations of Classified Information Sharing

According to CNN, federal prosecutors said that Williams, who worked in a Special Military Unit at Fort Bragg and held top secret clearance, is accused of sharing classified defence information with a journalist that was later used in published reporting and a book.

During her tenure, she had access to a substantial volume of classified material. Court documents filed in federal court state that Williams communicated with the journalist on the day the book and article were released, expressing concern about the disclosure of classified information.

The Justice Department notes that the information Williams allegedly shared included material she was not permitted to provide. The journalist, while not named in the court filings, authored a book titled The Fort Bragg Cartel and published a magazine article last year that featured Williams' experiences and allegations of harassment and abuse while working at the base.

In a conversation cited in the indictment, Williams reportedly told her mother, 'I might actually get arrested, and I don't even get a free copy of the book', highlighting the personal risks involved in the disclosures.

Harassment and Abuse Claims Highlighted

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Court documents and reporting from the book and article detail allegations by Williams of sexual and race-based harassment at Fort Bragg. Williams described witnessing and, at times, experiencing inappropriate conduct during her employment.

These claims are presented in the journalist's work and referenced in the court filings, although they remain allegations and have not been independently verified by federal authorities.

The reporting has brought attention to Williams' experiences and raised broader questions about workplace culture and accountability at military installations.

Legal Implications of Leaking Top Secret Material

The sharing of classified defence information, even with journalists, is considered a serious federal offence in the United States.

Violations of top secret clearance regulations can carry substantial penalties, including imprisonment. Federal authorities emphasise the potential risks to national security posed by unauthorised disclosures.

Prosecutors allege that Williams knowingly communicated material that was restricted under her clearance. The case underscores the strict legal boundaries that govern the handling of sensitive military information and the consequences of failing to comply with these regulations.

Public and Media Impact

The release of the book and magazine article generated significant media attention, particularly around Williams' claims of harassment and the alleged leaks of classified information. CNN and other outlets have reported on the indictment and are attempting to contact Williams' legal representatives for comment.

Observers note that the case has attracted public interest because it combines allegations of workplace misconduct with national security concerns. While Williams' legal situation develops, the case highlights the complex intersection of whistleblowing, reporting, and classified information protection within the US military system.

Context on Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg is a major US Army base in North Carolina, home to a number of elite units and key operational commands. The base has previously been the subject of scrutiny regarding workplace culture and the handling of classified information.

This case represents a rare instance in which a former civilian employee faces federal charges related to the disclosure of top secret material.