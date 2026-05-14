A whistleblower has come forward alleging that the CIA took JFK and MKUltra files from Tulsi Gabbard's DNI office.

CIA agents allegedly raided the office of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, hauling out forty boxes containing files on the JFK assassination and MKUltra.

Whistleblower James Eardman III claimed these files were actively being prepared for public release when the CIA intervened and took possession of them.

Tulsi Gabbard Dismisses Whistleblower's 'Raid' Allegations

Tulsi Gabbard's press secretary, Olivia Coleman, categorically denied Eardman's claims. 'This is false, the CIA did not raid the DNI's office,' she wrote on X. The DNI office asserted Coleman's stance and dismissed the allegations.

This is false - the CIA did not raid the DNI’s office. https://t.co/vZOEqzeK4M — Olivia Coleman (@DNIspox) May 14, 2026

Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna gave Eardman the benefit of the doubt, however, demanding the CIA return any seized files within 24 hours or face a subpoena, noting Congress had requested those records.

Clarification: Took documents that ODNI has jurisdiction over. Also, this did not happen today & was not a “raid” however it did take place and we are just being made aware of it based on reporting etc. https://t.co/erYzUWDZVQ — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 14, 2026

'[The CIA] took documents that ODNI has jurisdiction over,' Luna later clarified on X. 'Also, this did not happen today & was not a 'raid' however it did take place and we are just being made aware of it based on reporting etc.'

The controversy has underscored the urgency of enforcing congressional oversight of the disputed documents. Eardman's claims also attracted heated attention because they involved two of the CIA's allegedly covert operations.

MKUltra Allegedly Linked to JFK Assassination

MKUltra was a clandestine program of mind control experiments that involved testing drugs on unsuspecting subjects. Executed between 1953 and 1973, then CIA Director Allen Dulles authorised the experiments, intending to develop interrogation methods during the Cold War.

The program's researchers administered LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and electroshock therapy on participating subjects. Many tests were also conducted at universities and hospitals across the US and Canada without consent.

MKUltra has been linked to the JFK assassination in conspiracy theories. The Warren Commission concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The commission attributed Oswald's motives solely to personal ideology and instability.

Conspiracy narratives assert that the CIA used MKUltra to program Oswald as a patsy, however. Theorists note Oswald's defection to the USSR and CIA surveillance as evidence of manipulation.

Over 80,000 Pages of JFK Files Already Made Public

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Trump's administration released more than 80,000 pages of JFK files last March, all overseen by DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard.

During his 2025 inauguration, the president also signed an executive order releasing files related to the Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations.

'When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It's been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!' Trump said during his reelection campaign.

Before joining the CIA in 2013, James Erdman III was a non-commissioned officer in the Army's 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and later in the National Guard.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in biology with a chemistry minor from Western Oregon University, and worked as a bioinformatics consultant in regions like the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Eardman made multiple cover-up claims during his whistleblower testimony, mostly involving COVID-19 conspiracies.