Fresh dating speculation involving BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jungkook has gone viral after fans claimed the two idols were recently seen wearing similar oversized hoodies. The discussion quickly spread across TikTok, X, and Instagram, with users debating whether the matching fashion choice was simply coincidence or what some fans described as a 'couple hoodie'.

Neither HYBE nor Lisa's representatives have publicly addressed the speculation, and there is currently no confirmed evidence suggesting the two K-pop stars are in a relationship. Despite that, the renewed rumours have once again pushed the long-running 'LisKook' theory back into online discussion.

Are They Dating?

There is no verified information confirming that Lisa and Jungkook are dating. The current rumours appear to be based entirely on fan observations and social media interpretations rather than official statements or confirmed sightings.

According to posts circulating online, fans began comparing separate images of the two idols wearing similarly styled oversized hoodies. Some users said the hoodies appeared visually similar, fuelling speculation about a possible hidden relationship.

Others, however, argued that the similarities were not unusual given how common oversized hoodies are within both K-pop fashion and global streetwear trends.

Is the Hoodie Just Coincidence?

The hoodie discussion has become the centre of the latest rumours, with fans repeatedly debating whether the matching fashion choice means anything beyond coincidence.

Some social media users described the outfit as a possible 'couple hoodie', a phrase often used in fandom culture when celebrities appear to wear matching or coordinated clothing. Others dismissed the theory entirely, arguing that black oversized hoodies are widely worn by idols and celebrities worldwide.

The phrase 'same hoodie or couple hoodie?' has since appeared in fan comments and social media posts discussing the topic online. While some supporters of the theory continued analysing screenshots and outfit comparisons, others argued that fashion similarities should not be treated as evidence of a romantic relationship.

Ongoing Romance Rumours

Speculation surrounding Lisa and Jungkook is not new. The pairing, often referred to online as 'LisKook', has circulated within K-pop fandom communities for years.

Previous rumours have been linked to alleged matching accessories, similar fashion choices, edited fan videos, and coincidental social media timing. However, none of those claims have ever been officially confirmed.

Read more Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Really Dating? Photography Agencies Reportedly Prove Their Romance Is Staged

When Did the Rumours Start?

The dating speculation first gained traction during the late 2010s as BTS and BLACKPINK became two of the biggest acts in global pop music. Fans began creating online compilations comparing stage appearances, public schedules, and clothing styles connected to Lisa and Jungkook.

Over time, the theory evolved into one of the most discussed idol pairings online despite the lack of verified interaction between the two artists outside public industry events.

Why the Topic Is Trending Again

The latest hoodie discussion gained renewed attention because both Lisa and Jungkook remain among the most searched K-pop idols worldwide. Any perceived connection between the two often spreads rapidly across social media platforms.

Fan Reactions Online

Online reactions to the rumours have remained divided. Some fans dismissed the theory as another example of ordinary fashion choices being over-analysed, while others continued supporting the idea that the matching hoodies could hold hidden meaning.

The debate has generated widespread discussion across both BTS and BLACKPINK fan communities, with users sharing side-by-side comparisons and discussing whether the similarities are intentional or entirely coincidental.