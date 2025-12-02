Korean stars Kim Seon Ho and Suzy sent global fandoms into meltdown after locals filmed them jogging side by side around Hanoi's scenic West Lake, one of the city's busiest public hotspots.

The clips, which spread across TikTok, X, and Korean forums within hours, show the pair running without disguises, looking relaxed, coordinated, and surprisingly unbothered by crowds. That alone was enough to ignite worldwide dating rumours, fuel fan fantasies, and trigger thousands of comments calling them the 'visual power couple of the year.' But despite the frenzy, the truth is far less romantic and far more cinematic.

The Korea Times reported that 'Suzy, dressed in casual sportswear without sunglasses or a mask, appears relaxed as she runs naturally beside Kim Seon‑ho, who follows closely behind in a similarly comfortable outfit' and the jogging was filmed for Portraits of Delusion.

The Dating Rumours

The sighting quickly triggered online chatter. Fans noted the pair's chemistry and questioned whether their closeness hinted at a romance. Headlines framed the moment as a possible 'date in disguise,' with Suzy and Kim Seon Ho appearing unconcerned about being recognised.

However, production staff were visible nearby, reinforcing that this was a staged shoot rather than a private outing. VietBao reported: 'It is known that this jogging session was a movie scene. Portraits of Delusion was being filmed at West Lake.'

Portraits of Delusion: The Project Behind the Buzz

Portraits of Delusion is based on a popular Naver webtoon. The story is set in 1935 Gyeongseong and follows painter Yun Iho (played by Kim Seon Ho), who is commissioned to paint the portrait of Song Jeonghwa(Suzy), a mysterious woman who has lived in seclusion for more than half a century. As Yun Iho attempts to capture her likeness, he becomes entangled in her enigmatic secrets.

The jogging scene filmed in Hanoi is believed to be part of the drama's modern‑day framing device. By shooting in Vietnam, the production adds an international flavour and creates visually striking backdrops for the series.

Fan Reactions Online

Social media exploded with reactions to the clips as supportive fans praised the duo's natural chemistry, calling them a 'visual power couple.' The speculative posts questioned whether the actors' closeness extended beyond the screen.

The local excitement in Hanoi was palpable, with residents flocking to West Lake hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars. The incident highlights how even routine filming can spark viral moments when beloved celebrities are involved.

Both Kim Seon Ho and Suzy are prominent names in Korean entertainment. Suzy, often dubbed Korea's 'Nation's First Love,' has successfully transitioned from idol to acclaimed actress. Kim Seon Ho rose to fame through Start-Up and Hometown Cha‑Cha‑Cha.

Dating vs Filming: The Reality

While rumours of romance are inevitable when two stars are seen together, the evidence points clearly to filming. Crew members were visible, the jogging route was reportedly staged, and local media confirmed the shoot was for Portraits of Delusion.

Still, the speculation underscores the blurred line between on‑screen chemistry and off‑screen curiosity. For fans, the possibility of a real‑life romance adds intrigue, even if the reality is professional collaboration.

The viral jogging clips of Kim Seon Ho and Suzy in Vietnam highlight the power of celebrity sightings to spark global conversation. While dating rumours swirled, the pair were filming their highly anticipated drama, Portraits of Delusion.