The spectacular fall of Sean Combs, globally known as Diddy, from music mogul to federal inmate has been one of the most compelling—and unsettling—narratives of the decade. Having traded private jets for prison walls, the 55-year-old's attempts at a redemptive narrative appear to have stumbled almost immediately.

Just weeks ago, Combs stood before a judge claiming a profound, life-changing commitment to sobriety; today, the whispers suggest his resolve has curdled faster than the illicit brew found in his cell. This immediate pivot from earnest plea to alleged transgression paints a grim, contradictory picture of a man whose new chapter in a minimum-security prison is already fraught with difficulty.

The 'Pruno' Predicament of Diddy and the Promise of Sobriety

Despite having only just begun his 50-month sentence, the ink on Diddy's sobriety declaration was barely dry when reports emerged of a significant infraction.

The rapper-turned-inmate, who was recently transferred to a facility in New Jersey, quickly drew the scrutiny of prison officials. Sources indicated that Sean Combs was discovered with an unauthorised alcoholic concoction, a rudimentary prison brew known colloquially as 'pruno'.

This forbidden drink was reportedly fashioned from a mundane mixture of Fanta soda, sugar, and apples, which had been set aside to ferment over a two-week period. The discovery, detailed by TMZ insiders, confirmed officials found the music mogul 'drinking behind bars.'

The irony is stark: Combs had recently pleaded with a judge for leniency, dramatically claiming, 'I was sober for the first time in 25 years.' While the prison's response was reportedly swift, officials ultimately reversed an initial discussion to move him to a different unit.

Nevertheless, these new rumours suggest that the promise of a clean, sober life, central to his defence, is already disintegrating, and his path to redemption remains exceptionally tenuous, as highlighted by one report. This incident occurred after Combs had already served approximately thirteen months behind bars, stemming from his initial arrest in Manhattan.

Diddy's Desperate Plea for Drug Rehabilitation and Leniency

The latest predicament stands in stark contrast to Diddy's emotional appeal to the court barely a month prior to his incarceration. During his sentencing hearing, he offered a powerful, self-reflective narrative of moral decay and drug abuse.

Combs, who faced pr*stitution-related charges, acknowledged his failings and sought to frame his actions within a battle against substance dependency. Specifically, his conviction was for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, often referred to as Mann Act violations.

In a handwritten letter submitted to the court, the influential figure admitted how he had 'lost [his] way,' stating with clear remorse: 'I got lost in the journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.'

He detailed his efforts to prepare for a better future, speaking of 'reading books' and 'speaking with therapists' in order to arm himself with 'tools and knowledge to deal with my past drug abuse and anger issues'.

This plea for help was successful, as his legal team successfully urged the court to assign him to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility equipped with a robust drug rehabilitation program designed to assist his recovery and make family visits more feasible.

Judge Arun Subramanian (a United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York) agreed with the recommendation, suggesting the mogul's participation in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

During his emotional 12-minute address at the sentencing, Combs further confessed, per CBS News: 'My domestic violence will be a heavy burden that I will have to carry. I make no excuse because I knew better. I was sick on drugs and out of control'.

New Allegations and the Timeline for Diddy's Prison Release

Diddy's troubles, however, are not confined to his recent conviction and a single prison transgression. Even as his new life behind bars begins, new legal challenges continue to mount against him, painting a comprehensive portrait of decline for a man who once sat atop the entertainment industry.

According to News Nation, a new s*xual battery lawsuit has been filed against Combs by a Florida man named Jonathan Hay, who also alleges false imprisonment. The lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020 while Hay was working on a music project for Notorious B.I.G.'s estate. Hay's public statements on the matter have been devastating, alleging that Combs's power previously shielded him from justice.

Hay declared: 'The police didn't do anything because, at the time, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was untouchable.' He further detailed the traumatic impact of the alleged assault, stating: 'The ultimate betrayal, the ultimate violation as a man for another man to do that to me. And I went through severe depression where I was suicidal.'

His 50-month sentence began with credit for time served since his September 16, 2024, arrest, yet his legal team has already filed an appeal to the Federal District Court in New York, actively challenging both the conviction and the sentence.

It is worth noting that Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in the federal trial, which reduced his overall sentencing exposure.

Despite the legal manoeuvring, his currently slated release date, according to the Bureau of Prisons (via The Hill), is set for May 8, 2028. The low-security facility of FCI Fort Dix, which has previously housed other infamous figures such as Martin Shkreli and R. Kelly, is currently his home.

Intriguingly, insiders told TMZ that Combs is allegedly 'banking on President Trump to pardon him,' reportedly telling fellow inmates he expects a release as soon as 'next year'.

The spectacular dissonance between Sean Combs's heartfelt plea for rehabilitation and the immediate alleged 'pruno' infraction in prison underscores a deeply troubling narrative that continues to unfold.

With his conviction for Mann Act violations confirmed, a firm release date of May 8, 2028, set, and new civil suits mounting, the former mogul's journey is far from over. His legacy now hangs in the balance, defined not by his platinum hits, but by his desperate admissions and accumulating legal woes.