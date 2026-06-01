A routine mental health check-in recently turned into a digital nightmare for one unsuspecting client during what was supposed to be a secure, confidential environment. The shocking discovery came to light after she noticed a hidden artificial intelligence tool quietly logging her deeply personal vulnerabilities without her consent.

This disturbing breach of trust has now sparked urgent questions about digital privacy boundaries and the unchecked integration of automation in highly sensitive medical settings.

A Fundamental Breach of Clinical Trust

At its core, therapy depends entirely on a sense of safety. It is incredibly difficult to open up and voice your genuine struggles if you do not have faith in the compassionate professional sitting across from you.

This fundamental expectation of privacy explains the profound shock experienced by Molly Quinn, 31, when her practitioner unexpectedly introduced an artificial intelligence platform to log their confidential dialogue, according to reports from NPR.

Quinn noticed a distinct shift in the room's dynamic halfway through their discussion, remembering, 'She wasn't taking notes like she usually did,' and adding, 'The iPad was just propped up.'

The traditional method of a practitioner jotting thoughts down on a clipboard never forces a client to wonder where their confessions are being processed, where they are being stored, or if they will eventually be fed into a machine-learning model. Yet these exact anxieties were suddenly crowding Quinn's mind, inducing a deep sense of discomfort.

Feeling Completely Violated in a Safe Space

Speaking to NPR, she detailed the escalating physical distress caused by the situation, explaining, 'The more I thought about it, the more I just started getting more and more sick to my stomach.'

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'This person who I'm supposed to be able to trust with some very private and very intense emotions had just completely disregarded something I said I was not comfortable with. I felt completely violated.'

Despite an offer from the practitioner to discontinue using the AI tool, Quinn immediately severed ties and sought out alternative professional care, later confessing to NPR, 'The trust was gone.'

The Automated Evolution of Clinical Paperwork

Much like medical doctors, therapists are increasingly implementing automated systems to handle transcription duties and compile case notes. Software firms marketing these packages pitch them as an efficient solution to eliminate tedious administrative burdens and clinical paperwork, thereby allowing clinicians to devote undivided attention to client care—a familiar marketing pitch from the automation sector promising to handle the grunt work.

Has anyone else's therapist asked if they could use ai to record your session?



This is honestly horrifying, these evil ai companies should not have access to this kind of data.



No more Gen ai. Enough is enough, we don't have to accept this fascist dystopia as our future. pic.twitter.com/ST4uxpszzA — Hana Katana ⚔️😷🏴🏳️‍🌈 🍉 THEY/THEM (@KatanaSpeaks) May 30, 2026

Yet the dependability of these tools remains highly questionable. Even setting aside the issue of false information creeping into clinical notes—something that is already occurring—it is unclear if patients are even ready for this technology.

In a YouGov poll mentioned by NPR, a mere 11% of respondents said they would be open to using AI in mental health support. Only 8% said they would trust it in this capacity, while 40% stated they do not trust the technology whatsoever.

Inviting an Electronic Third Party Into the Room

'Even the presence of AI changes the therapeutic experience,' Marisa Cohen, a couples and sex therapist in New York, told NPR. 'Clients know or feel like something else is listening to them. That awareness can subtly alter their disclosure.'

'When you introduce something that's being stored electronically, it raises additional questions about trust and safety,' Cohen added. 'It's essentially a third party.'

Tal Salman, the chief executive of a prominent therapeutic transcription tool named Berries, maintains that conversation recordings are wiped instantly and that transcripts are kept on HIPAA-compliant servers within the United States.

However, even if these assertions are correct, automated platforms will never find a permanent home in private mental health practices without securing consumer confidence—an asset the technology sector has plainly failed to secure so far. For her part, Quinn worries that these electronically preserved dialogues could eventually be compromised by malicious hackers.

'We're going to see breaches,' she told NPR. 'Maybe not tomorrow, maybe not next week. But in a few years? I think we're going to see them. And I don't want my therapy session to be part of that.'