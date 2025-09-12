World leaders around the globe have reacted with shock and sorrow to the tragic death of conservative media personality and Turning Point USA co-founder, Charlie Kirk, 31. Kirk, a husband and father of two, was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. US President Donald Trump confirmed the news on social media, calling Kirk an incredible human being whose boundless pride in America and belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.

Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama expressed sadness and offered prayers for Kirk's wife Erika and their two children, urging peaceful debate despite political differences. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned political violence, highlighting that Kirk's family had been robbed of a father and husband. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Kirk a 'lion-hearted friend of Israel' who defended freedom. Italy's Giorgia Meloni described the murder as 'atrocious' and a 'deep wound for democracy'. Argentina's Javier Milei mourned Kirk as a 'formidable disseminator of freedom' and shared condolences with young admirers worldwide. New Zealand's Winston Peters stressed that the death was not merely political violence but an assassination, warning of the global threat to democracy.

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

I’m saddened and angered by Charlie Kirk’s murder. And I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 10, 2025

We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk is one of the finest humans I know. Everyone please lift him and his family up in prayer. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2025

My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk.



It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.



We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear - there can be no justification for political violence. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.

We lost an… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 10, 2025

Mis condolencias a la familia de Charlie Kirk y a todos los jóvenes en el mundo que lo admiraban y lo escuchaban. Un formidable divulgador de las ideas de la libertad y acérrimo defensor de Occidente.



Fue víctima de un asesinato atroz en medio de una ola de violencia política de… pic.twitter.com/eDIEFLvH2E — Javier Milei (@JMilei) September 10, 2025

Sconvolge la notizia dell’uccisione di Charlie Kirk, giovane e seguito attivista repubblicano.

Un omicidio atroce, una ferita profonda per la democrazia e per chi crede nella libertà.

Il mio cordoglio alla sua famiglia, ai suoi cari e alla comunità conservatrice americana. pic.twitter.com/jz5Bxvq9BE — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 10, 2025

It is tragic that we now live in a world that differences of opinion are met with a gun.



The death of Charlie Kirk is not political violence it is an assassination.



The utter tragedy is that Kirk travelled extensively around university campuses to give an open mic and debate… — Winston Peters (@winstonpeters) September 10, 2025

The international outpouring reflects the profound impact of Kirk's life and work. Leaders from multiple continents condemned the violence, highlighting the need to protect free speech and democratic values. From Washington to Tel Aviv, messages of grief and calls for justice demonstrate that political violence resonates far beyond national borders.