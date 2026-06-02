Donald Trump appeared to confirm that he and wife Melania Trump maintain separate living quarters at Mar-a-Lago when, during an Oval Office exchange with reporters on Monday, 1 June, he described FBI agents searching 'my wife's area' and 'my son's area' in the Florida estate during the 2022 raid.

The remark resurfaced long-running speculation about how Donald and Melania actually live behind the gates of Mar-a-Lago. The news came after months of off-the-record claims that the couple occupy different parts of the sprawling Palm Beach property, and years after Melania formally declared the private club her primary residence rather than the White House. Publicly, both have avoided addressing the state of their marriage or any talk of divorce, leaving reporters and former aides to stitch together a picture from court filings, raids and the odd filmed walk-through.

Donald Trump, Melania and the 'My Wife's Area' Slip

Trump, now 79, had been recounting the August 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago, which was authorised by the Department of Justice under a warrant to recover classified government documents and national security material he allegedly removed from the White House after leaving office in 2020.

'They raided my house. They did a big raid. They took away stuff that wasn't pinned down,' he told journalists, returning to familiar grievances. 'They raided Mar-a-Lago and these were bad people we had in our government.' He went on to specify where agents had gone inside the club.

'They went into my wife's area and they went into my son [Barron Trump]'s area. What they did was a disgrace,' he said, before pivoting to boast about his return to power. 'But how did it work out? Let's see, we are in the Oval Office. I guess it didn't work out too well for them, did it?'

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On one level, it was classic Trump: anger, injury, then triumph. On another, that offhand reference to 'my wife's area' fed directly into a narrative his own allies have been quietly sketching for months.

Whether he meant to or not, Trump was effectively endorsing the idea that Melania, now 56, occupies her own defined space at Mar-a-Lago, separate from his main bedroom in the family quarters. Later in the same Oval Office riff, he pushed the language further.

'They are bad people. they are sick, sick people,' he said of the FBI. 'They came in with their guns into Mar-a-Lago. Fortunately, I wasn't there but they are evil people.'

There was no follow-up from reporters in the room about what exactly 'my wife's area' meant. The White House has not issued any clarification on the couple's living set-up, and nothing about their current marital dynamic is formally confirmed, so any inferences about separation or divorce should still be taken with a grain of salt.

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Separate Spaces at Mar-a-Lago Feed Divorce Rumours

Earlier this year the Daily Beast, citing an unnamed source, reported that Trump 'makes his bedroom in the private family quarters on the sprawling 20-acre [Mar-a-Lago] estate, while Melania prefers to sleep in the distinctive 75-ft tower made of coquina and concrete.'

The outlet added architectural colour, noting that the tower's unusual design is said to draw in ocean breezes and create a kind of natural cooling effect that pulls hot air up and out of the structure. It is a detail that sounds almost romantic, though in practice it underlines one awkward fact: husband and wife are widely believed to sleep in different parts of the compound.

Melania herself has given only carefully curated glimpses of life at the estate. In her 2026 eponymous documentary, Melania, she described Mar-a-Lago as her 'refuge from the outside world' and 'more than a home,' offering viewers a polished tour rather than a warts-and-all domestic portrait. She spoke about raising Barron, now 20, on the property, recalling how he played golf, tennis and spent time swimming as a child.

What she did not do was address where she sleeps in relation to her husband, or how much time they actually spend together when Trump is at the club rather than in Washington or on the campaign trail.

Melania has long been an unconventional first lady in logistical terms. While tradition dictates that presidential spouses live in the White House, she listed Mar-a-Lago as her permanent residence in 2025 and continues to divide her time between Palm Beach and Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump, for his part, has treated the Florida estate as both political backdrop and personal fortress.

The absence of any on-the-record denial about the separate-bedroom reports has given gossip room to breathe. Supporters tend to frame the arrangement as a practical choice on a vast property, or simply a matter of comfort and privacy. Critics read it as proof of a political partnership more than a romantic one, and leap from there to divorce rumours that, again, remain unsubstantiated.

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Family and friends coming together, sharing conversations and creating memories that last. 🤍🇺🇸

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What is clear is that the FBI search, which Trump regularly invokes as proof of establishment overreach, also exposed something he would probably rather keep opaque: the physical boundaries inside Mar-a-Lago that mirror the emotional ones outsiders suspect.

Key points in the unfolding picture are straightforward enough. Trump says federal agents searched specific 'areas' belonging to his wife and son. A previous report has Melania sleeping in a separate tower while Trump uses the main family quarters. Melania's own film celebrates the estate as her sanctuary without clarifying how much of that sanctuary is shared.

The rest sits in that murky space where political image-making meets private marriage. Until either Donald Trump or Melania Trump choose to spell it out, their living arrangements will remain a rare mystery in a life otherwise laid out for public consumption.