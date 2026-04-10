Melania Trump has been tight-lipped about the private things going on in her life, including the status of her marriage to US President Donald Trump. Being the FLOTUS, the 55-year-old model has drawn scrutiny for her limited appearances and involvement in such a capacity.

With Melania hardly seen doing things that a first lady usually does, her actions have spurred some vicious rumours. At the top of it all is the real status of her relationship with Donald Trump as some speculate that all is not well.

And this topic is likely to get more heated following the Alex Jones video released by Ron Filipkowski on X. The former Trump supporter dropped an explosive claim, suggesting that Melania Trump may soon be breaking up with the US President because Trump's ship was sinking.

'It looks to me like she's breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He's acting like he's guilty,' Jones said.

Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement: “It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.” pic.twitter.com/GeYVDZT0q2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026

More on the Divorce Claims

For Jones, the recent statements of Trump concerning the Middle East prove that the US Commander In Chief is under demonic influences. He added that after hearing about Trump's plans to wipe out a whole civilization, he was arguably acting like a supervillain, something that Jones does not support.

'When Trump's calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say, I don't support it,' the podcaster added.

And apparently, Jones sees this as a sign of things to come for the first couple. Rumours of a possible Trump divorce are nothing new. Claims that the two were at odds and were allegedly secretly divorced before have been made. However, there were no credible reports to back up this claim, which is a reason why it has been branded nothing more than fake news.

The Misaligned Melania Press Conference

Further, the unannounced press conference held by Melania on Thursday, 9 April, is likely to ignite Trump divorce allegations even more. According to some reports, Donald Trump was unaware of the First Lady's press conference.

This was despite initial reports from a FLOTUS spokesperson that Trump was aware that Melania would be holding a press conference, per the New York Times. Curiously, that report was appended not long after, with the unnamed spokesperson alleging it was not clear whether the POTUS was aware of the press conference.

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Regardless of whether Donald Trump knew or not, Melania's intent was pretty clear. She wanted to clear her name of Epstein links allegations, stressing that she never had a relationship with the late sex trafficker, and the same applies to his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, CNN reported.

'I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,' Melania Trump stated 'The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,' she added.

Rather than implicate her in the Epstein case, Melania instead called on congressional hearings for survivors who fell prey to Epstein's sex trafficking.

But as Jones mentioned in the viral video, Melania's statement was contradictory to the POTUS, believing it is a sign of a potential divorce over the horizon between the former model and the US Commander in Chief.

It would be best to note that Jones was one of those attacked by Trump for their comments on the US President's military actions against Iran on Truth Social.

'I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially given the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon,' Trump said on 10 April.

Jones responded to that, with most of it mentioned in the earlier video. But as far as a potential divorce, there is no credible evidence at present to back that claim.