Kamala Harris is facing a new round of scrutiny over her private life in California, as reports and online speculation claim the former US vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are now living largely separate lives while she weighs a fresh presidential run in 2028.

For context, the renewed interest in Kamala Harris and Emhoff's marriage follows a bruising few years both politically and personally. Harris, 61, lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump after stepping in as the Democratic nominee when Joe Biden left the race. Since then she has been on an extended book tour promoting her memoir 107 Days, begun in September 2025, and quietly rebuilding her base while refusing to rule out another bid for the White House.

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Harris has publicly admitted she is 'thinking about' running again. In an April interview with Reverend Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention, she said of a 2028 campaign: 'Listen, I might. I might. I'm thinking about it. I'm thinking about it...I know what the job is and what it requires...I'll keep you posted.'

That measured, almost teasing answer only fuelled talk that every personal choice she makes now, including how her marriage looks from the outside, is being weighed through a political lens.

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff And Claims Of 'Separate Lives'

StyleCaster reported claims from unnamed insiders that Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are no longer sharing a primary home, despite buying a lavish Malibu property together in January. According to those reports, Harris quietly purchased an $8.15 million mansion in the exclusive Point Dume enclave, while Emhoff remains based at their long‑time Brentwood house in Los Angeles.

One source quoted by StyleCaster alleged the marriage is 'hanging on by a thread' and suggested the Malibu mansion might double as a 'perfect retreat' if Harris launches another presidential campaign. Another claimed Emhoff wants Harris to 'quit' politics so the couple can 'go back to living a private life,' warning that 'another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back.'

None of these claims has been confirmed by Harris or Emhoff, and there is no official statement on the reported separate living arrangements, so they should be treated with caution.

There is at least one practical explanation for the property move. An insider said security concerns partly drove the decision to upgrade from Brentwood to Malibu. 'Her house in Brentwood is right on the curb, which made it harder to protect,' the person said. 'The new house is more secluded and is well off the road, which makes it easier to secure.' The couple paid $8.15 million for the four‑bedroom, six‑bath home, set above the cliffs, and were photographed walking with a friend near the beach on 6 May.

Even so, their public schedules have opened the door to rumours. Harris did not attend a 20 May ceremony in Los Angeles where Emhoff received a humanitarian award from the Inner City Law Center for his 'leadership and unwavering commitment to public service and legal advocacy.' By contrast, Emhoff was seen in the audience on 29 April when Harris spoke at Public Counsel's William O. Douglas Award Dinner.

Social Media Divorce Talk And Kamala Harris's 2028 Calculus

The gap between their public appearances has bled into social media, where a single question on X, 'Are Kamala Harris and Doug getting a divorce,' sparked a stream of partisan responses. Some critics used the moment simply to attack Harris's personality, mocking her distinctive laugh. Others argued, a little more coldly, that politics would keep the pair together regardless of any strain.

Are Kamala Harris and Doug getting a divorce? Hmm. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IhwFOr9Ouk — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 29, 2026

Nah, she needs Dougie for her 2028 run — Christopher Dove (fflooftopher the first) (@Christo43568284) May 29, 2026

'Nah, she needs Dougie for her 2028 run,' one commenter wrote, reflecting a view that Emhoff, a 61‑year‑old entertainment lawyer and former 'second gentleman,' remains an asset if Harris wants to present a stable, family‑orientated image in another national campaign. Another user, apparently fed up with both, said: 'Personally, I wish they would just disappear into obscurity.'

I mean could you live with that cackle? — Red Rose Lane (@rulefollower) May 29, 2026

I don’t give 2 rat’s rear ends. 2 of the most disgusting vile people to ever exist and personally I wish they would just disappear into obscurity. — Louisiana Lady (@GracieMae414) May 29, 2026

The couple themselves have tried to project normality. On Valentine's Day this year, Harris posted a tribute calling Emhoff her husband 'who shows up for me every step of the way' and adding, 'I love you so very much, Dougie.' Emhoff shared his own photo of the pair at dinner with the caption: 'Love you very much.' In a joint birthday message for his daughter and Harris's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, they signed off: 'Love, Dad and Momala.' Those posts, at least, suggested a couple keen to be seen as united.

Beneath the Instagram‑ready surface, Harris has acknowledged that politics has taken a toll. In 107 Days, she writes about campaigning almost nonstop after Biden exited the 2024 race and describes rows with Emhoff during that period. In one passage she recalls him flying in to join her for her birthday near the end of the campaign.

Expecting a carefully planned evening, she says she was disappointed to find he had put little thought into the hotel or restaurant. The place, she wrote, was a 'bland establishment' with ageing red‑and‑black décor and broken curtains. The anecdote is mundane, almost petty, but it reads like a couple at the limits of exhaustion.

There were other stressors. Unnamed sources claimed the 2024 race revived scrutiny of an alleged affair during Emhoff's first marriage, something that 'did her candidacy no favours' and added to the strain. The same insiders claimed both of their public images were 'battered' in the last election, and that Emhoff resented seeing his private life dragged into the spotlight again.

None of that proves a divorce is imminent, and there is, at this point, no filing, no public separation announcement, not even an on‑record acknowledgement of marital difficulty.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's reps for comments.