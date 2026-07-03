An X account that spent a single day exposing Donald Trump's billion-dollar trading record vanished almost as quickly as it appeared, and the platform's owner, Elon Musk, is now fielding pointed questions about why.

The account, titled 'Donald Trump Portfolio Tracker,' launched on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, and was gone by Thursday, suspended for what X described only as a breach of its rules. Its posts drew on the president's freshly released federal ethics filing, which logged more than £740 million ($1 billion) in cryptocurrency income for 2025.

A near-identical account tracking Nancy Pelosi's trades has run without interruption since June 2022, and that contrast is what has driven speculation about whether Musk's platform moved to protect the president.

A One-Day Account That Vanished After Posting the President's Trades

The tracker, using the handle @TrumpsPortfolio, opened by hailing Trump as 'the greatest investor in the free world' and taking a swipe at Pelosi. It promised to follow every Trump trade, claiming in one post that it had executed 3,500 trades and made £1.12 billion ($1.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, a figure the account asserted on its own.

By the next morning, the page returned only X's standard notice that it had been suspended for violating platform rules.

X has suddenly banned an account documenting Trump's corrupt stock trades seemingly without explanation. pic.twitter.com/2ml0VBLEMW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 2, 2026

The comparison at the heart of the story is the 'Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker,' run by the investing app Autopilot and public since June 2022. That account regularly highlights the timing of politicians' trades and government decisions, and it remains live.

Its survival, set against the Trump tracker's single day online, is what gives the episode its charge.

What the Office of Government Ethics Filing Shows

The tracker was built on a genuine document. On 30 June 2026, the US Office of Government Ethics released Trump's annual disclosure for 2025, an OGE Form 278e running to 927 pages. News organisations that reviewed the filing put his crypto-related income above £740 million ($1 billion), with several totting the total closer to £1 billion ($1.4 billion).

The single largest entry was around £470 million ($635 million) in royalties tied to his $TRUMP meme coin, booked through CIC Digital LLC, while his family venture World Liberty Financial accounted for hundreds of millions more.

The disclosure also recorded large equity purchases, including same-day purchases of Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia shares on 18 August 2025, each valued between $5 million and $25 million. The Nvidia purchase landed a week after Trump announced a chip-export arrangement that reopened a key China revenue stream for the company.

The White House rejects any suggestion of impropriety. Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said neither the president nor his family 'has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.' Trump has said separately that outside managers choose his investments and that he does not get involved.

Presidents and vice-presidents must disclose their holdings, yet they sit outside the conflict-of-interest rules that bind other executive-branch officials, a gap that ethics specialists have flagged for years.

The Rare-Earth Trade at the Centre of the Tracker's Claims

One tracker post singled out a rare-earth mining trade as Trump's 'most insane' move, claiming he bought in at roughly £15 ($20) a share before the federal government supercharged the stock. That description points to MP Materials, which operates America's only working rare-earth mine at Mountain Pass, California.

The underlying deal is a matter of public record. On 10 July 2025, MP Materials announced that the Department of Defense would buy $400 million of preferred stock, plus a warrant, at a conversion price of £22.20 ($30.03), positioning the Pentagon to become its largest shareholder with about a 15 per cent stake.

The shares jumped roughly 50 per cent to close at £33.50 ($45.23) that day. Whether Trump personally held MP shares at the price the tracker cited could not be verified from the disclosure, and the claim rests on the account's own reading.

Why Elon Musk's Ownership of X Fuels the Shielding Question

Musk controls X, which his xAI company absorbed in 2025, so any decision about a high-profile suspension ultimately sits inside his business. He and Trump spent much of 2025 at war, trading threats after Musk savaged the president's signature spending bill. By early 2026, the two had visibly patched things up, sharing a Mar-a-Lago dinner after which Musk posted that '2026 is going to be amazing,' and Trump later invited him on a state visit to China.

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That thaw is why the suspension reads, to critics, as a favour to the president. X has offered no specific reason, and neither Musk nor the company has said whether a human reviewed the account at all.

A plainer explanation is available too: X has long required accounts that trade on a public figure's name and likeness to label themselves clearly as parody, and the Trump tracker carried the president's name and photograph without that tag. No evidence has surfaced that Musk personally ordered the takedown.

Until X spells out which rule the account broke, the gap between a Pelosi tracker that has lived for three years and a Trump tracker that lasted a day will keep the shielding question alive.