President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure filed with the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) confirms he pocketed at least $1.4 billion (£1.06 billion) from crypto ventures in 2025, but blockchain data tells a very different story on the other side of the ledger. Roughly 764,000 wallets that bought his signature TRUMP memecoin are sitting on losses, according to Chainalysis, while just 58 addresses banked more than $10 million (£7.6 million) apiece.

The 927-page report, released Tuesday, marks the first time a sitting US president has laid out the mechanics of a personal crypto business in an official ethics filing while his own investors' losses remain visible on-chain.

The Celebration Coins Mystery

The single largest crypto entry, $635 million (£480 million) in royalties, flowed from an entity the filing calls 'Celebration Coins'. NBC News, which reviewed the document line by line, said no digital footprint could be found for the group, and the Trump Organization did not respond to its request for comment. Bloomberg tied the royalties back to CIC Digital LLC, Trump's memecoin business.

Senate Democrats have separately pointed to a Wyoming-registered firm called 'Celebration Cards' that ran an April crypto conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Winners At The Top, Buyers In The Red

Chainalysis data first reported by CNBC in May 2025 found that around 2 million wallets have bought the TRUMP token since its January 2025 launch. Of those, roughly 764,000 are underwater. The 58 wallets that made more than $10 million (£7.6million) each pulled in a combined $1.1 billion (£831 million) in profit.

Most of the losers were retail buyers holding small positions. Interest in the token spiked more than 50% in April 2025 after the project promised the top 220 holders a seat at a black-tie-optional dinner with the president at Trump National Golf Club just outside Washington, D.C., in Northern Virginia. The top 25 wallets were offered a private White House tour.

80% Of Supply Sits With Trump-Controlled Firms

Chainalysis found that 80% of the TRUMP token supply is locked with Fight Fight Fight LLC and CIC Digital LLC, both controlled by the Trump Organization. The token's code routes a share of every transaction to project-linked wallets, generating more than $324 million (£245 million) in trading fees since launch. Roughly 24 million tokens vest to those two entities every month under a three-year unlock schedule.

World Liberty Financial (WLF), the decentralised finance venture co-founded by Trump and his sons, added another $588 million (£444 million) in token sales income and a further $65 million (£49 million) from selling equity in the holding company, according to Bloomberg.

Regulators Circle The Trump Crypto Machine

Sen. Richard Blumenthal opened a Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations probe into the ventures in May 2025, examining ownership structure, foreign investor ties, and whether the TRUMP token and WLF create a direct conflict of interest for a sitting president.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth has nearly tripled since he returned to office, climbing from $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) to $6.5 billion (£4.9 billion), with digital assets accounting for the bulk of that gain. The TRUMP token itself has fallen roughly 95% from its early 2025 peak.

The White House denies any conflict. 'Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest,' a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, adding that Trump had made the US 'the crypto capital of the world' through executive actions and the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act.

For anyone who bought TRUMP during the 2025 promotional cycles, the arithmetic in the disclosure is now a matter of public record, and regulators cannot ignore the paper trail.