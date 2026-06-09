The White House hailed Donald Trump as the 'King of New York' on social media, just hours after thousands of fans at Madison Square Garden loudly booed the president when he appeared on the Jumbotron during the NBA Finals. In a single night, New York's basketball cathedral became the stage for a very public clash between what the cameras captured in the arena and how the moment was portrayed online by the administration.

On the night of 9 June 2026, President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting United States president to attend an NBA Finals game. He walked into Madison Square Garden flanked by Cabinet members, sat beside Knicks owner James Dolan, and was promptly met with one of the loudest crowd rejections of his political career. The White House's official account on X then posted a message hailing him as the 'King of New York'. The boos, however, were already on video, and the internet had seen them.

A Roar From The Garden Jumbotron

The moment arrived during the national anthem. Broadway star Avery Wilson was mid-performance when the Jumbotron cut to a shot of Trump standing in Dolan's luxury suite, hand over his heart in salute. The White House press pool report described the boos as 'loud and long', noting the reaction 'quickly changed to cheers when the camera quickly panned to [Knicks guard] Jalen Brunson on the court'.

Chants of 'U-S-A! U-S-A!' echoed through the arena as Wilson sang 'The Star-Spangled Banner', but they gave way to boos moments later as Trump was displayed on the jumbo screens giving a military salute. The Athletic reported that Trump drew louder boos than the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Trump was standing between his granddaughter Kai Trump and Knicks owner James Dolan, who 'seemed to be smirking at the boos', according to the pool report. Outside the arena, the reception was no warmer. A small group of protesters held signs reading 'Trump must go', and a few people along the motorcade route were seen making rude gestures as the president arrived.

After the game, a 115–111 Spurs win that snapped New York's 13-game winning streak, Trump was unbothered, at least publicly. 'It was, I think, mostly cheers,' he told reporters before boarding Air Force One back to Washington. 'It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.'

Donald Trump gets booed at the NBA Finals in New York City.



(via ABC) pic.twitter.com/ryUdrY8Lw2 — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2026

The White House Fires Back With A Crown

The official White House account on X responded by posting a message declaring Trump the 'King of New York', a characterisation consistent with an established pattern of royal branding from the administration. In February 2025, the same account had posted an AI-generated image of Trump wearing a crown alongside the caption 'LONG LIVE THE KING!', a post verified as authentic by fact-checkers at Snopes, who noted the image carried a 99.8% AI-detection score from Hive Moderation. That earlier post was tied to Trump's executive order killing New York's congestion pricing programme.

The 9 June post, captured and shared widely, including by political commentator Aaron Parnas, framed Trump's visit not as a night of public rejection, but as a triumphant homecoming. The framing collided directly with the pool footage and arena recordings that were spreading simultaneously across TikTok and X. The videos, shot from inside MSG, left little ambiguity about the crowd's sentiment.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told TMZ: 'President Trump made history as the first sitting President to attend an NBA Finals game. The President watched every moment of a highly competitive, entertaining contest from James Dolan's suite, joined by talented members of his Cabinet. Anyone ridiculously claiming the President was asleep is either lying or has severe brain damage.' The statement came after cameras appeared to catch Trump with his eyes closed during the game, prompting viral mockery.

A City On Pause And A Streak Snapped

The evening's chaos began well before tip-off. Trump's appearance triggered Secret Service-level precautions around MSG, including airport-style screening, street closures, perimeter fencing, and lengthy lines just to get inside the building. The disruption drew immediate backlash from fans who had been planning to attend for weeks.

Trump has expressed a long personal affinity for the Knicks, telling reporters in the Oval Office: 'I've been a Knick fan for a long time.' Knicks owner James Dolan, who has donated to Trump's political campaigns, extended the invitation. Administration officials in Dolan's box included Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and special envoy Jared Kushner.

The Knicks lost 115–111. The defeat ended a 13-game winning streak, and social media erupted with fans blaming the result on the 'Trump Curse'. California Governor Gavin Newsom seized the moment, reposting a tweet about the Knicks' loss alongside a screenshot of a White House post reading 'Call it the Trump Effect.'

A Familiar Spin At Sporting Events

Monday night was not the first time the White House and the president had clashed publicly over the accuracy of crowd reactions at major sports events. At the 2025 US Open men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, Trump's own home borough, the United States Tennis Association sent a memo to broadcasters instructing them to avoid showing any 'disruptions or reactions' to the president's attendance. Boos during the national anthem were nonetheless audible on ESPN's telecast of the event on ABC. The White House responded to reports of booing by calling it 'fake news', and sharing a TV clip of Trump smiling and saluting while the giant American flag was unfurled.

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The NBA Finals brought no such broadcaster directive. The boos aired live on ABC, were captured on dozens of phones inside the arena, and spread without editorial intervention. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, speaking to ESPN's Inside the NBA before Game 3, said Trump was very welcome to attend and described him as a 'genuine Knicks fan', adding: 'What makes sports so special, especially when there's so much that divides people, is that it's something we have in common.'

The president left before the final buzzer. His hometown crowd had already delivered its verdict.

The 2026 NBA Finals continues, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lead the series 2–1.