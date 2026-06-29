Donald Trump's height claims came under renewed scrutiny in Washington this week after a photo of him beside Senate Majority Leader John Thune prompted fresh mockery from critics who said the president looks shorter than the White House says he is.

The row, which flared on the back of a Capitol Hill appearance on Wednesday, June 24, has reopened an oddly persistent Trump story, one that mixes vanity, image management and a very public obsession with looking larger than life.

Donald Trump And The Height Question

The White House medical memo released in May said Trump was 6ft 3in and weighed 238lbs, while describing him as being in 'excellent health' and 'fully fit' for the presidency. That figure matters because Trump has long presented himself as a big, forceful figure, politically and physically, and the latest photo has given his critics another chance to puncture the myth.

Joanna Coles said she was 'slightly fascinated' by the way Donald Trump gets away with 'clearly lying about his height' after a Capitol photograph appeared to show him looking notably shorter than John Thune. Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, she suggested the image undercut the White House's version of Trump's size, even though official medical records list him at 6ft 3in.

The moment is less about tape measures than perception, which is exactly why it has landed. Trump has built so much of his political identity around strength, dominance and physical presence that even a small visual mismatch becomes fodder for critics, and in this case the internet has done what the internet does best, which is zoom in, squint and call it out.

The Photo That Sparked It

The photo was taken during a visit to the US Capitol for a closed-door luncheon with Republican senators. In the image highlighted by Coles, Trump and Thune are seen walking side by side on level ground, and the line of sight from Thune appears to sit well above Trump's head. That is enough, apparently, to send the usual certainties into the bin.

Coles went further, saying Trump is 'shrinking into the giant shrimp that Steve Bannon said that he was,' a phrase that will likely delight his enemies and irritate his supporters in equal measure. It is blunt, silly and very on-brand for the kind of media politics Trump has spent years feeding, whether he likes it or not.

There is, of course, a wider backdrop here. Trump's height and weight have been picked over before, and not always kindly.

His 2012 New York driver's licence reportedly listed him at 6ft 2in, while later White House medical reports put him at 6ft 3in, a shift that has fuelled the suspicion that the official version of Trump is a touch more polished than the real one.

Trump And The Image War

Trump has also recently leaned into his own physical image in other contexts. He has praised China's President Xi Jinping as 'very tall' and 'straight out of central casting,' even telling Sean Hannity that Xi looked like the sort of leader Hollywood would cast if it needed to play China's paramount figure in a film. That kind of talk makes the current mockery sting a bit more, because Trump has never been shy about turning stature into theatre.

The White House health memo said Trump remained in 'excellent health,' but the surrounding debate has not been kind to the president. Critics have also pointed to photos and reports involving bruises on his hands and swelling in his lower legs, details that have kept his physical condition under scrutiny and encouraged speculation about how much of the official portrait is just that, a portrait.

Still, the height flap is not really about inches. It is about the gap between the image Trump sells and the image that occasionally slips out in public, usually when another politician happens to stand next to him.

John Thune may not have set out to become the latest benchmark in the great Trump measurement wars, but there he is, standing tall, and making a very ordinary photograph do very unordinary work.