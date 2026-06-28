Donald Trump's glamorous aide Natalie Harp allegedly left a six-word love note for him in the White House earlier this year, declaring 'You are all that matters to me,' according to explosive claims in a new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The authors of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump say the 34-year-old staffer has become one of the closest figures in the President's orbit, shaping his social media output and even the economic data he prefers to see.

After weeks of speculation about Harp's role, and the nature of her access to Trump, as reported excerpts from the book collided with a wall of silence from the Trump camp. Haberman and Swan describe a relationship in which a relatively junior aide has, allegedly, been allowed to overrule Cabinet-level officials on trade statistics and feed the president a stream of flattering commentary, at a time when his inner circle has grown notably smaller and more deferential.

Donald Trump Aide's Letters Raise Questions Inside His Own Team

Regime Change alleges that Harp has slipped several handwritten letters into Trump's personal spaces, including the now widely reported note telling him he is 'all that matters' to her. According to the book, the messages startled senior staff. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was reportedly blindsided, with Haberman and Swan writing that she was left wondering, 'Where am I?' on realising the extent of Harp's private access.

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The book portrays Harp as far more than a standard political aide. She is said to draft many of Trump's Truth Social posts, including those that appear in the late-night and early-morning hours when most staff have gone home. The suggestion is that when the President is broadcasting to his base in the small hours, Harp is often the one at the keyboard.

Her proximity has not gone unnoticed beyond the West Wing. On The Daily Beast podcast, host Joanna Coles and executive editor Hugh Dougherty unpacked the claims, describing a dynamic that, in their view, risks trapping Trump inside a hall of mirrors. Dougherty said Harp 'is fueling his delusions' by cherry-picking praise from 'random social media,' printing it out for him and helping push it back into the public arena, all while remaining 'with him 'round the clock.'

The book further alleges that Trump leans on Harp not just for flattery but for numbers. In one passage, he is said to have summoned her to 'overrule' Cabinet members whenever he wants trade figures that better align with his own instincts. It is a striking claim, not least because it implies that an unelected aide is being used to reframe official data in order to reassure the boss he is right.

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump has told others that Harp 'will never leave me,' a comment that hints at just how personally he views her loyalty. Her brother, however, has reportedly described the relationship as 'unhealthy', adding another layer of concern for those trying to work out where standard political devotion ends and something more intense begins.

'With Him 24/7': Harp's Unusual Access to Donald Trump

Speculation over what, exactly, '24/7' access means has been relentless. On the podcast, Coles asked bluntly whether Harp is in Trump's bedroom late at night and in the early hours, 'Truth Socialing for him.' She accepted that sounded lurid, but argued that if Harp is present whenever those posts go out, the question is fair.

Dougherty was careful not to overstate the case. 'We don't have any evidence that that is the case,' he replied, before pointing to what he called a glaring mystery. Trump, he said, 'is with her more than any of the other aides,' and 'there are no witnesses who are in a position to say exactly when their interactions stop.' What happens after other staff leave for the night remains 'unclear,' he added.

That ambiguity has been compounded by an official refusal to fill in the blanks. Dougherty said the White House had declined to provide details or comment on Harp's role and movements, even when pressed directly by Haberman and Swan. The lack of transparency has inevitably fed rumours, though it is important to stress that nothing about their relationship has been confirmed beyond the book's reporting and second-hand accounts. On that basis, all such claims should be treated with caution.

Team Trump has not stayed entirely silent. According to report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, currently on maternity leave, rejected the more salacious readings of Harp's proximity. 'Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team,' she wrote, casting the aide's omnipresence as simple dedication rather than something more troubling.

Whether Harp is a dutiful staffer who has won Trump's trust, or a gatekeeper helping seal him inside his own myth, may ultimately depend on which version of the presidency you already believe. For now, the only concrete evidence in public are the book's allegations, a brother's alarm, a six-word letter, and a White House that appears determined not to explain any of it.