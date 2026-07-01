Donald Trump allegedly rebuked Charlie Kirk after a Turning Point USA event turned into what a new book calls an 'Epstein grievance fest', a rare sign of strain between the former president and one of his most loyal conservative allies.

The claim appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. According to the authors, Trump was 'very unhappy' after speaker after speaker criticised then-Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, prompting him to telephone Kirk directly.

The reported exchange suggests the Epstein controversy had become a source of friction within the MAGA movement. While Trump publicly urged supporters to move on from the issue, the book claims influential figures such as Kirk faced pressure from conservative audiences demanding greater transparency.

Charlie Kirk's Clout Raises The Stakes

The Epstein case has remained a contentious issue among Trump's supporters after repeated calls from conservative commentators and activists for the Justice Department to release additional investigative files. The issue has become a recurring topic at conservative events and across right-leaning online platforms, where many supporters argue the public has yet to receive full transparency.

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump credited the Turning Point USA founder with helping him win over younger voters during the 2024 presidential campaign. Kirk was also reportedly enlisted alongside Donald Trump Jr and JD Vance to persuade Republican senators during Pete Hegseth's confirmation battle for Defence Secretary.

Kirk has been one of Trump's most visible allies in recent years, making the reported disagreement notable compared with their typically close political relationship.

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Epstein Rift Inside Trump's Circle

The book states that Kirk understood how strongly younger conservative voters were reacting to the Epstein controversy.

Haberman and Swan write that Kirk recognised growing frustration among Turning Point USA's audience. According to the authors, Trump and Vance shared those concerns and urged the White House to encourage the Department of Justice to release additional Epstein-related files.

The account suggests the dispute was about more than a single event. According to the authors, Kirk believed the issue had become increasingly important to younger conservative audiences, while Trump publicly urged supporters to move on from the controversy.

How Trump Reportedly Responded

According to Haberman and Swan, Trump followed up the Turning Point USA event by calling Kirk to express his dissatisfaction before posting on Truth Social the following day. In the post, he urged supporters to stop spending 'time and energy' on Jeffrey Epstein, writing that it was an issue 'that nobody cares about.'

The authors also claim Trump later told aides he was 'very unhappy' with several prominent figures, including Kirk, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, all of whom had publicly called for greater transparency over the Epstein files.

Neither Trump nor Kirk has publicly responded to the specific claims detailed in Regime Change. The book, released on 23 June, is based on more than 1,000 interviews conducted by Haberman and Swan and chronicles key moments from Trump's return to the White House, including the reported disagreement over the Epstein controversy.