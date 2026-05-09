Blake Lively recently stunned at the Met Gala, around the same time that she and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement. During her latest outing, Lively stunned in an archival Versace princess ball gown. But what really captured everyone's attention was the bag she paired with her outfit.

Speaking to reporters, Lively revealed that the drawings on her gold dome bag were created by her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. The claim quickly drew scepticism online.

Did Blake Lively Lie About Her Children Designing Her Met Gala Bag?

On X, one user uploaded a screenshot of designer Judith Leiber's bag, which bears a close resemblance to the one Lively carried at the Met Gala. The designer's website also featured the bag Lively wore, displaying her children's drawings.

Blake Lively, claims her four kids painted the custom bag she carried to the Met Gala. 👀



I don’t believe that 3-11 year old can make water paintings in this intricate detailing without any errors? 🤨



She’s officially the “Queen of Lies” https://t.co/GZLIMc0t1Q pic.twitter.com/s4eeVJG3x1 — Hanz (@fashionistaera) May 8, 2026

The user accused Lively of misrepresenting her children's involvement because the bag appeared on the designer's website. Critics also referred to the 'It Ends With Us' actress as the 'queen of lies.'

'Blake Lively, claims her four kids painted the custom bag she carried to the Met Gala. I don't believe that 3-11 year old can make water paintings in this intricate detailing without any errors? She's officially the Queen of Lies,' the user wrote.

The websites picture says inspired by Blake's kids artwork...then how come they look exactly the same? — The Wrathful Proser 🖊️ ⚖️ (@WrathfulProser_) May 8, 2026

'The website's picture says inspired by Blake's kids' artwork...then how come they look exactly the same?' another person wrote.

Already trying to put her kids on the map & make them famous🙄



I’m sure Van Gogh would even be impressed!!👏 — Lauren (@LaurenNotLorenK) May 9, 2026

'Already trying to put her kids on the map & make them famous. I'm sure Van Gogh would even be impressed!' another person commented.

'Queen of Lies' Moniker Debunked

Upon close inspection, it is true that Judith Leiber designed the bag Lively carried at the Met Gala. However, Lively did not claim that her children designed the bag itself — she said the drawings on it were created by them.

On the designer's website, the same gold bag without any drawings is available, priced at £7,036 ($9,500). The slideshow also features Lively's bag with her children's drawings, confirming that the bag can be customised. Lively's account was accurate; her words were taken out of context.

Settlement Reached Without Money Gained

Read more Blake Lively Allegedly Trashed Justin Baldoni in Private Emails to Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Blake Lively Allegedly Trashed Justin Baldoni in Private Emails to Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

The bag controversy arrived as Lively's public profile remained under scrutiny following her lawsuit against Baldoni. She had accused him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on the set of their film, as well as orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a counter-lawsuit, and both parties spent a combined £44.4m ($60m) defending themselves in court before reaching a settlement this week.

The case attracted significant public attention throughout 2024 and 2025, dividing celebrity and fan communities over the competing allegations. Text messages and emails entered into evidence were widely reported, complicating the public narrative for both parties.

Baldoni also filed a counter‑lawsuit against Lively, which meant that both actors spent millions to defend themselves in court. But in an anticlimactic twist, Lively and Baldoni reached a costly settlement this week. Still, an insider claimed that Lively hasn't technically won because she didn't receive the $300 million (£221 million) that she was gunning for. Baldoni didn't earn a single cent either, and the co‑stars spent a combined $60 million (£44 million) to sue each other.