Ed Sheeran finally opens up about the rumoured rift between him and one of his closest friends, Taylor Swift. But, are the two Grammy Award winners really feuding to begin with?

Talks about the falling out between the Shape of You singer and his close pal started when he admitted in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM that he only learned about her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on Instagram.

He also said that he never received a DM from the Bad Blood singer to break the good news.

How the Rumours Started

Other news publications claimed that Sheeran was not happy with how Swift released her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, close to the release date of his own album, Play.

According to The Daily Mail, a source allegedly said, 'Ed takes these things really seriously, and carefully plans his album releases. He announced his album with four months' notice, but then Taylor announced hers for just two weeks after.'

'It left his team scrabbling to get as much attention before hers dropped. He was very much put out and understandably peeved,' the source reportedly continued.

Setting the Record Straight

Swift was first to debunk the rumours about the alleged feud, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 6 October that she had the perfect excuse for not telling her British friend about the news personally.

'He doesn't have a phone,' she shared.

Swift revealed that it was one of the traits that she loved about him. But it can be a hindrance when she wants to share something about her life.

'This is one of my absolute favourite people on the planet,' Swift added. 'Then, when the news came out I was like, 'Oh my God we forgot to call Ed! Oh no!'

Meanwhile, Sheeran told Access Hollywood that all is well between them, even if they do not speak regularly on the phone.

'I'm not self-conscious about my relationship with her,' he said. 'We've been friends for very, very many years. We're super close and we see each other when we see each other, and when we see each other, we lock back into where we left off.

Sheeran also mentioned that he used to have a four-hour phone conversation with Swift in the past

He also said that they saw each other a week after he did the SiriusXM interview, and they had a chance to talk to each other in person.

When asked if he would finally consider getting a mobile phone after that incident. He said that he still stands by his decision to be mobile phone-free, and he even got rid of his iPad.

'I kind of feel like being in touch with everyone, you sort of lose actual human connection,' Sheeran added.

Meanwhile, Swift was asked if Sheeran would perform at her wedding, and she said, 'Oh it would be hard to keep him from it, I think!'

'That's the thing, he's like, "I'm always being asked to sing at weddings." It's like, "Ed, if there is a stage, you know you'll be on it." He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.'