More than 100 days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the investigation into the high-profile case has taken another dramatic turn after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed he is no longer in direct contact with the Guthrie family.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in February under what authorities believe were suspicious circumstances.

Since then, the case has attracted national attention, with investigators pursuing forensic evidence, surveillance footage and public tips in a desperate bid to find answers.

Sheriff Steps Back from Family Contact

In an interview with People, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that communication with the Guthrie family is now being handled by detectives and the FBI rather than by him personally.

The revelation marks a major shift from the early weeks of the investigation, when Nanos had reportedly been speaking directly with Savannah Guthrie through calls and text messages as the family pleaded publicly for information about Nancy's whereabouts.

Nanos acknowledged growing frustration surrounding the case, saying the public and the family were struggling with the prolonged lack of answers. He stressed that investigators must proceed carefully to avoid mistakes or wrongful accusations as they continue to examine evidence.

The development has sparked renewed scrutiny over the handling of the investigation, particularly as criticism intensifies over the pace of progress and the absence of named suspects more than three months after Nancy disappeared.

Failed Effort to Remove Sheriff Deepens Political Fallout

The controversy surrounding the investigation escalated further after an attempt to remove Sheriff Nanos from office failed before the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Some reports claimed allegations involving possible perjury in a previous case could be referred for legal review, adding a new political and legal dimension to the already intense public scrutiny surrounding the case.

The move has fuelled debate within Arizona over whether law enforcement agencies have handled the investigation effectively and transparently.

Supporters of Nanos insist the sheriff remains committed to solving the case, while critics argue communication failures and public contradictions have damaged confidence in the investigation.

Despite the controversy, Nanos has continued defending his department's work, insisting investigators are carefully protecting evidence and avoiding steps that could jeopardise a future prosecution.

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after failing to attend a scheduled church livestream the morning after she was last seen returning home from a family dinner. Authorities later said evidence found at the property suggested she had been abducted against her will.

Footage appeared to show a masked individual outside the property, with some reports suggesting the person may have been carrying an object. Reports indicate the suspect appeared to tamper with the security device.

Investigators are analysing forensic evidence recovered near the home aside from the gloves recovered near the property and digital footage collected from surrounding homes.

The FBI remains involved in the investigation and has offered a reward alongside a separate reward from the Guthrie family totalling more than $1 million (approximately £746,000).

Despite repeated searches and forensic testing, authorities have yet to announce a breakthrough or identify a suspect publicly. Savannah Guthrie has continued making emotional appeals for information, vowing publicly that her family will 'never stop searching' for Nancy.

Sheriff Nanos has meanwhile insisted the investigation remains active and said authorities are continuing to pursue leads alongside federal agents. He has repeatedly stated that he believes the case will eventually be solved, while warning that investigations of this complexity can take considerable time.